Newswise — STRATFORD – Thanks to the generous support of the Kal and Lucille Rudman Foundation, 25 high achieving area high school students will have a unique opportunity to raise their academic game this summer at one of the region’s premier medical schools.

The newly established RAISE (Recognizing Achievement and Inspiring Student Excellence) at the Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine (RowanSOM) is a tuition-free, six-week science enrichment program that will give 11th and 12th grade students from nine area high schools a chance to get hands-on experience under the guidance of physicians, faculty and research scientists at the acclaimed medical school, which was recently named as one of America’s best by U.S. News & World Report. The program begins Monday, July 10.

“We can only begin to express our gratitude to Kal and Lucille Rudman for providing us with the resources that enable us to offer this program,” said Paula Watkins, assistant dean for Admissions at RowanSOM. “Only high-achieving, highly qualified students will be accepted into this program, which will give them a real taste of what it’s like to pursue a career in medicine or advanced research in the biomedical sciences.”

“We’re extremely fortunate that Rowan has enabled us to expand our reach to New Jersey and create a truly regional network for our longstanding mission,” says Kal Rudman. “Having found tremendous success jump-starting the medical education of tomorrow’s doctors in Philadelphia for over 20 years, the RAISE program we’ve created with Rowan elevates our work to an entirely new level. Lucille and I have been based in South Jersey for decades, and thanks to Rowan, we’re finally able to boost the futures of the best and brightest high school students in our back yard … in style!”

Representing a wide range of area schools, the 25 participants in this program are current students at Cherry Hill East; Eastern Regional; Haddonfield Memorial; Kingsway Regional; Overbrook; Paul VI; Sterling; Timber Creek Regional; or Washington Township High School.

The RAISE program allows selected high school students to gain valuable understanding of medical research and health care delivery through:

Shadowing of RowanSOM physicians in both the hospital and clinical office settings

Instructions on advanced medical research techniques from the medical school’s librarians

Classroom lectures on anatomy, genetics and current research into chronic diseases

Laboratory experiences that teach anatomical pathways through dissection.

Throughout the program, the high school students will be mentored by current Rowan medical students and graduate assistants. The mentors will assist the high school students in developing individual research projects that the RAISE students will present at the end of the program. The mentoring students will also chaperone field trips to science- and medicine related destinations.

To enhance team building, problem solving and leadership skills the high school students will also collectively participate in a group community service project. The project will involve a community organization and give the students the opportunity to develop a better understanding of the value of giving, empathy and compassion, all of which are essential skills for medical professionals.

Students and their parents will attend an orientation program on Friday, July 7, at 6 p.m., in the RowanSOM Academic Center, One Medical Center Drive, in Stratford.

