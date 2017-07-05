http://newsnetwork.mayoclinic.org/discussion/a-child-is-born/

Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — Mayo Clinic is pleased to announce the launch of Mayo Clinic Proceedings: Innovations, Quality & Outcomes. An open-access, online medical research journal, Mayo Clinic Proceedings: Innovations, Quality & Outcomes is dedicated to “building upon innovations in research, advancing the quality of medical and surgical care, and promoting optimal patient outcomes.”

In an editorial published today in the inaugural issue, Mayo Clinic Proceedings: Innovations, Quality & Outcomes Editor-in-Chief Thomas Gerber, M.D., Ph.D., says that the “increasing need for improving discovery of scientific information, enhancing accessibility to published research, facilitating reproducibility of data, and fostering transparency of research methods,” are among the reasons behind the new journal and its open-access format.

Like its parent journal, Mayo Clinic Proceedings: Innovations, Quality & Outcomes is sponsored by Mayo Clinic, and publishes peer-reviewed content from around the world.

“Proceedings: IQO is a natural outgrowth of Mayo Clinic’s leadership role in the transformation of health care delivery,” says Dr. Gerber. “Proceedings: IQO will contribute to accelerating practice transformation by identifying and sharing high-quality research, reviews and case studies.”

The new journal covers a wider range of topics than the general/internal medicine-themed Mayo Clinic Proceedings. Mayo Clinic Proceedings: Innovations, Quality & Outcomes is multidisciplinary in scope, too, with an emphasis on areas of medicine and surgery not currently covered by its parent journal.

Mayo Clinic Proceedings: Innovations, Quality & Outcomes will charge authors a small publication fee, to defray the costs of editing, processing, producing and hosting the content. The journal is produced by Elsevier, which also produces Mayo Clinic Proceedings.

Submissions

Mayo Clinic Proceedings: Innovations, Quality & Outcomes encourages submission of reports of innovations in medicine and surgery to better serve patients, evaluation of the quality of the care being delivered, and defining the outcome metrics best suited to help optimize care, says Dr. Gerber.

“In addition, we welcome original reports, reviews, speculative synthesis and perspectives representing areas of growth and development in contemporary medicine,” he says.

To learn more about the rationale for Mayo Clinic Proceedings: Innovations, Quality & Outcomes, read “Expanding the Mayo Clinic Proceedings Mission: Introducing Mayo Clinic Proceedings: Innovations, Quality & Outcomes,” an editorial published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings in January.

View Instructions for authors. Submit papers at https://mc.manuscriptcentral.com/mcpiqo.

“We are committed to prompt and thoughtful peer review and publishing interesting content that is relevant to our readers and that reflects the core value of Mayo Clinic: ‘The needs of the patient come first,’” says Dr. Gerber. “I am honored to lead this new journal and hope to help accelerate the journey to transform health and health care for people everywhere.”

