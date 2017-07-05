Mayo Clinic Monthly News Tips - June 2017 Headlines

Underused cancer test could improve treatment for thousands, research finds A simple blood test could improve treatment for more than 1 in 6 stage 2 colon cancer patients, suggests new Mayo Clinic research. The researchers found that knowing these blood test results prior to treatment could have changed the classification for 17 percent of stage 2 colon cancer patients from average to high risk, which could have altered treatment options. The researchers also discovered that the blood test was only recorded in half of the cases they studied, meaning many patients aren’t getting the test. The findings were published in the Journal of Gastrointestinal Surgery.

Mayo Clinic Children’s Center once again ranked among Best Children’s Hospitals by U.S. News & World Report Mayo Clinic Children’s Center has again been ranked as the top performing children’s hospital in Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota on U.S. News & World Report’s 2017—2018 Best Children’s Hospitals rankings. Rankings of nearly 200 of the nation’s pediatric centers identify the top 50 in each of 10 specialties. In 2017, only 81 children’s hospitals were ranked in at least one pediatric specialty. Mayo Clinic Children’s Center ranked as a top performing children’s hospital in 9 out of 10 pediatric specialties.

Regenerative medicine programs expand in Minnesota Regenerative Medicine Minnesota held its Annual Idea Celebration and Look to the Future at Mayo Clinic in Rochester for the 2017 award winners in education, biobusiness and research. The state of Minnesota provides $4.35 million per year to fund about 30 new and existing programs statewide. The event included welcome remarks from Sen. Dave Senjem (R-Rochester) and Sen. Carla Nelson (R-Rochester). Program leaders and supporters engaged in a panel discussion with Rep. Erin Murphy (D-St. Paul) and Rep. Tony Albright (R-Prior Lake) who secured the state funding for Regenerative Medicine Minnesota. Regenerative Medicine Minnesota is a statewide collaboration led by the University of Minnesota and Mayo Clinic to leverage the strength of Minnesota institutions and to position the state at the forefront of regenerative medicine. The program is in its third year of operation. Nine Mayo Clinic investigators received awards in education, research, and biobusiness/biotechnology.

Women with past adverse childhood experiences more likely to have ovaries removed, study says Mayo Clinic researchers report that women who suffered adverse childhood experiences or abuse as an adult are 62 percent more likely to have their ovaries removed before age 46. These removals are for reasons other than the presence of ovarian cancer or a high genetic risk of developing cancer, says the new study published this month in BMJ Open. In previous studies examining the effects of removing the ovaries of younger women, the research team has demonstrated a myriad of health risks resulting from ovary removal. “Our current findings suggest that physical, emotional or sexual abuse predisposes women to seek medical attention for multiple gynecological symptoms, such as abdominal pain or excessive bleeding,” says Liliana Gazzuola Rocca, M.D., a Mayo Clinic health sciences researcher and psychiatrist. “These gynecological symptoms may lead the women and their gynecologists to opt for removal of the reproductive organs at a young age ─ even when these organs are completely normal.”

