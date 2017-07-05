Ronald Grigor Suny can discuss President Donald Trump's European visit as it relate to US-Russia Relations. Suny is the William H. Sewell Jr. Distinguished University Professor of history and professor of political science. He is also a senior researcher at the National Research University-Higher School of Economics in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

"President Trump's options dealing with Russia are rapidly narrowing, yet at the same time the urgency to talk to Putin increases daily. The threat from North Korea is the most immediate problem but there are also major issues in Ukraine, Syria, and on cybersecurity. He should ignore the noises in Washington and strike out boldly with Putin, taking the criticism that will follow. Should he be able to come up with something positive with Putin, he can improve his standing with his own party back home."

