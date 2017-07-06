Washington, DC (July 6, 2017) - The ASN Foundation for Kidney Research announced the names of its 2017 research grant recipients who are working to improve our understanding of kidney diseases and to develop new and advanced treatment options. Among the research projects funded are investigations into the impact of neighborhoods on phosphate control among dialysis patients and the effects of dialysis facility closures on health outcomes.

Established in 2012, the ASN Foundation for Kidney Research funds the Career Development Grants Program, the Ben J. Lipps Research Fellowship Program, the William and Sandra Bennett Clinical Scholars Program, and the American Society of Nephrology-Harold Amos Medical Faculty Development Program.

"The Foundation is proud to lead and support the fight against kidney diseases through research, innovative treatments, and therapies," said Raymond C. Harris, MD, FASN, chair, ASN's Foundation Board of Directors. "The work of these dedicated scientists from esteemed facilities across the country is critical to the continued advancement and discovery of life saving and life enhancing treatments for people living with kidney diseases."

Career Development Grants Program

The ASN Foundation's Career Development Grants Program helps young investigators achieve independent research careers.

Carl W. Gottschalk Research Scholar Grant Recipients

Amandeep Bajwa, PhD

University of Virginia

Mitochondria Transfers to Prevent Ischemic Reperfusion Injury in Transplant

Wei Chen, MD, MS

University of Rochester School of Medicine Calcification Propensity, Using Dynamic Light Scattering, to Study Vascular Calcification in Patients with Advanced CKD

Paul G. Decaen, PhD

Northwestern University Defining ADPKD-2 Mutation Effects on Ciliary PKD2 Ion Channels

Kevin F. Erickson, MD, MS

Baylor College of Medicine

Dialysis Facility Closures and Their Effect on Costs, Health Outcomes, and Access to Care

Aaron J. Polichnowski, PhD

East Tennessee State University Deleterious Effects of TNF-Î± on the AKI-CKD Nexus

Susanne Ramm, PhD

Harvard Medical School Elucidating the Mechanism and Efficacy of New Small Molecules Regenerating the Kidney After Injury

John Merrill Grant in Transplantation

Ulf H. Beier, MD

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia NAD Redox Metabolism Controls T Cell Function

Oxalosis & Hyperoxaluria Foundation-ASN Foundation for Kidney Research Career Development Grant

Lama Nazzal, MD, MS

New York University School of Medicine

Oxalate Metabolism in a Humanized Mouse Model

Norman Siegel Research Scholar Grant

John David Spencer, MD

Nationwide Children's Hospital Insulin Signaling, Antimicrobial Peptide Production, and the Intercalated Cell's Antibacterial Defenses

Ben J. Lipps Research Fellowship Program

The Ben J. Lipps Research Fellowship Program supports nephrology fellows who will advance the understanding of kidney biology and disease and is supported by educational donations provided by Fresenius Medical Care, ASN, the American Renal Patient Care Foundation, Inc., Amgen, Baxter, and the PKD Foundation.

Ben J. Lipps Research Fellows

Khodor Abou Daya, MD

Starzl Institute of Transplantation Tissue Resident Memory T Cells in Organ Transplantation

Calyani Ganesan, MD

Stanford University Bone Outcomes in Urinary Stone Disease: Data from the Veterans Health Administration

Ragnar Palsson, MD

Brigham and Women's Hospital Use of Endogenous Serum Filtration Markers for Estimation of Renal Functional Reserve

Vishnu S. Potluri, MD, MPH

University of Pennsylvania Impact of Neighborhood Environment on Phosphate Control Among Patients on Dialysis

Viktor N. Tomilin, PhD

University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston TRPC3-Dependent Ca2+ Signaling in Collecting Duct Water Reabsorption and Osmosensitivity

Dimitrios G. Oreopoulos Research Fellow

Nikolaos Skartsis, MD, PhD

University of California, San Francisco

The Role of Granzyme B and Serine Protease Inhibitor 6 in the Homeostasis of Adoptively Transferred Regulatory T Cells in Transplantation

Donald E. Wesson Research Fellow

Claire Gerber, PhD, MPH

Northwestern University Effects of SGLT2 Inhibition on Mineral Metabolism and Skeletal System

George B. Rathmann Research Fellow

Charles Ginsberg, MD

University of California, San Diego

The Effects of Phosphate on Microvascular Function

Jared J. Grantham Research Fellow

Matthew Lanktree, MD, PhD

McMaster University Improving Polycystic Kidney Disease Prognostication Using Imaging, Next Generation Sequencing and Urinary Biomarkers

Sharon Anderson Research Fellow

Jamie Lin, MD

University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center The Functional Role of ARF6-GEFs in Nephrin-Mediated Podocyte Cytoskeletal Remodeling and Endocytic Nephrin Trafficking

William and Sandra Bennett Clinical Scholars Grant Program

The William and Sandra Bennett Clinical Scholars Program provides funding to clinician educators to conduct a project to advance all facets of nephrology education and teaching.

John K. Roberts, MD

Duke University Pencast Videos to Boost Learning and Interest in Nephrology Among Internal Medicine Residents

