American Society of Nephrology Foundation for Kidney Research Announces 2017 Grant Recipients
The ASN Foundation for Kidney Research provides more than $3 million in funding for clinical and basic research for members at all stages of their careers.
Article ID: 677486
Released: 6-Jul-2017 9:50 AM EDT
Source Newsroom: American Society of Nephrology (ASN)
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CHANNELS
Washington, DC (July 6, 2017) - The ASN Foundation for Kidney Research announced the names of its 2017 research grant recipients who are working to improve our understanding of kidney diseases and to develop new and advanced treatment options. Among the research projects funded are investigations into the impact of neighborhoods on phosphate control among dialysis patients and the effects of dialysis facility closures on health outcomes.
Established in 2012, the ASN Foundation for Kidney Research funds the Career Development Grants Program, the Ben J. Lipps Research Fellowship Program, the William and Sandra Bennett Clinical Scholars Program, and the American Society of Nephrology-Harold Amos Medical Faculty Development Program.
"The Foundation is proud to lead and support the fight against kidney diseases through research, innovative treatments, and therapies," said Raymond C. Harris, MD, FASN, chair, ASN's Foundation Board of Directors. "The work of these dedicated scientists from esteemed facilities across the country is critical to the continued advancement and discovery of life saving and life enhancing treatments for people living with kidney diseases."
Career Development Grants Program
The ASN Foundation's Career Development Grants Program helps young investigators achieve independent research careers.
Carl W. Gottschalk Research Scholar Grant Recipients
Amandeep Bajwa, PhD
University of Virginia
Mitochondria Transfers to Prevent Ischemic Reperfusion Injury in Transplant
Wei Chen, MD, MS
University of Rochester School of Medicine Calcification Propensity, Using Dynamic Light Scattering, to Study Vascular Calcification in Patients with Advanced CKD
Paul G. Decaen, PhD
Northwestern University Defining ADPKD-2 Mutation Effects on Ciliary PKD2 Ion Channels
Kevin F. Erickson, MD, MS
Baylor College of Medicine
Dialysis Facility Closures and Their Effect on Costs, Health Outcomes, and Access to Care
Aaron J. Polichnowski, PhD
East Tennessee State University Deleterious Effects of TNF-Î± on the AKI-CKD Nexus
Susanne Ramm, PhD
Harvard Medical School Elucidating the Mechanism and Efficacy of New Small Molecules Regenerating the Kidney After Injury
John Merrill Grant in Transplantation
Ulf H. Beier, MD
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia NAD Redox Metabolism Controls T Cell Function
Oxalosis & Hyperoxaluria Foundation-ASN Foundation for Kidney Research Career Development Grant
Lama Nazzal, MD, MS
New York University School of Medicine
Oxalate Metabolism in a Humanized Mouse Model
Norman Siegel Research Scholar Grant
John David Spencer, MD
Nationwide Children's Hospital Insulin Signaling, Antimicrobial Peptide Production, and the Intercalated Cell's Antibacterial Defenses
Ben J. Lipps Research Fellowship Program
The Ben J. Lipps Research Fellowship Program supports nephrology fellows who will advance the understanding of kidney biology and disease and is supported by educational donations provided by Fresenius Medical Care, ASN, the American Renal Patient Care Foundation, Inc., Amgen, Baxter, and the PKD Foundation.
Ben J. Lipps Research Fellows
Khodor Abou Daya, MD
Starzl Institute of Transplantation Tissue Resident Memory T Cells in Organ Transplantation
Calyani Ganesan, MD
Stanford University Bone Outcomes in Urinary Stone Disease: Data from the Veterans Health Administration
Ragnar Palsson, MD
Brigham and Women's Hospital Use of Endogenous Serum Filtration Markers for Estimation of Renal Functional Reserve
Vishnu S. Potluri, MD, MPH
University of Pennsylvania Impact of Neighborhood Environment on Phosphate Control Among Patients on Dialysis
Viktor N. Tomilin, PhD
University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston TRPC3-Dependent Ca2+ Signaling in Collecting Duct Water Reabsorption and Osmosensitivity
Dimitrios G. Oreopoulos Research Fellow
Nikolaos Skartsis, MD, PhD
University of California, San Francisco
The Role of Granzyme B and Serine Protease Inhibitor 6 in the Homeostasis of Adoptively Transferred Regulatory T Cells in Transplantation
Donald E. Wesson Research Fellow
Claire Gerber, PhD, MPH
Northwestern University Effects of SGLT2 Inhibition on Mineral Metabolism and Skeletal System
George B. Rathmann Research Fellow
Charles Ginsberg, MD
University of California, San Diego
The Effects of Phosphate on Microvascular Function
Jared J. Grantham Research Fellow
Matthew Lanktree, MD, PhD
McMaster University Improving Polycystic Kidney Disease Prognostication Using Imaging, Next Generation Sequencing and Urinary Biomarkers
Sharon Anderson Research Fellow
Jamie Lin, MD
University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center The Functional Role of ARF6-GEFs in Nephrin-Mediated Podocyte Cytoskeletal Remodeling and Endocytic Nephrin Trafficking
William and Sandra Bennett Clinical Scholars Grant Program
The William and Sandra Bennett Clinical Scholars Program provides funding to clinician educators to conduct a project to advance all facets of nephrology education and teaching.
John K. Roberts, MD
Duke University Pencast Videos to Boost Learning and Interest in Nephrology Among Internal Medicine Residents
The ASN Foundation for Kidney Research was established in 2012 and funds the Career Development Grants Program, the Ben J. Lipps Research Fellowship Program, the William and Sandra Bennett Clinical Scholars Program, and the American Society of Nephrology-Harold Amos Medical Faculty Development Program. For more information on the ASN Foundation for Kidney Research or its grants program, please visit www.asn-online.org/foundation or contact grants@asn-online.org, 202.640.4660.
.
###
Since 1966, ASN has been leading the fight to prevent, treat and cure kidney diseases throughout the world by educating health professionals and scientists, advancing research and innovation, communicating new knowledge, and advocating for the highest quality care for patients. ASN has nearly 17,000 members representing 112 countries. For more information, please visit www.asn-online.org or contact the society at 202-640-4660.