Newswise — WASHINGTON—The Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) will showcase dozens of cybersecurity technologies and projects at the 2017 Cyber Security R&D Showcase and Technical Workshop—the federal government’s largest cybersecurity research and development (R&D) conference—July 11-13 at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Sponsored by S&T’s Cyber Security Division (CSD), the event is designed to present cybersecurity technologies, techniques and tools, including more than 40 mature technologies, to technology implementers such as government customers, chief information security officers, pilot and testing partners, investors, angel funders, and other potential market-transition partners.

Highlights of the fifth annual event include top government and private-sector keynote speakers, two information-packed panel discussions, 1,000 cybersecurity professionals in attendance, and more than 115 technical presentations representing a combined $250 million in research projects.

2017 Cyber Security R&D Showcase and Technical Workshop

July 11: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

July 12: 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

July 13: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Mayflower Hotel

1127 Connecticut Avenue, NW

Washington, D.C. 20036

OPEN PRESS*

Visit the 2017 Cyber Security R&D Showcase and Technical Workshop website for agenda and details.

*Credentialed media planning to attend must register and check in at the onsite registration desk when they first arrive at the event. To register, please email the following information to CyberRDShowcase@hq.dhs.gov

First & Last Name:

Media Outlet Name:

City, State:

Email Address:

Country of Citizenship:

Special Accommodations:

Days Attending: