Hours before his much anticipated meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump seems to be ready to soften discussions of Russian meddling into the U.S. elections, according to a Virginia Tech expert in international affairs.

“President Trump will raise the issue of interference but without directly accusing President Putin of being behind it,” said Yannis Stivachtis, director of the International Studies Program in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences’ Department of Political Science.

“President Putin will most probably deny any official Russian interference in U.S. Presidential elections without at the same time denying the possibility of Russian hackers being behind it. The two presidents will agree to work together to address issues of cyber security.”

Quoting Yannis Stivachtis

“Presidents Trump and Putin will pledge their commitment to working together towards the gradual normalization of the relations between the two countries. This would include fighting ISIS, addressing the Syrian issue, and working together on the North Korean issue.”

“In the case of Ukraine, the two presidents will pledge to find a solution that could satisfy all sides concerned -- Ukraine, NATO and Russia.”

Read Stavachtis’ Bio

Schedule an interview

To secure a print or broadcast interview with Yannis Stivachtis, contact Bill Foy in the Virginia Tech Media Relations office: fwill55@vt.edu; by phone at 540-231-8719 or 540-998-0288.

Our studio

Virginia Tech’s television and radio studios can broadcast live HD audio and video to networks, news agencies, and affiliates interviewing Virginia Tech faculty, students, and staff. The university does not charge for use of its studios. Video is transmitted by LTN Global Communications and fees may apply.