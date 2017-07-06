Newswise — NYU Langone has launched two comprehensive eye care practices in Brooklyn, reflecting the medical center’s continued commitment to expand access to its world-class medical services throughout the borough.

The NYU Langone Eye Center—Bay Ridge is located at 7901 Fourth Avenue, the site of the former Lazzaro Eye Center. The second practice, NYU Langone Eye Center—Brooklyn Heights, is located at 149 Pierrepont Street. Both provide comprehensive eye and vision care and are staffed by ophthalmologists specially trained to diagnose, monitor and medically or surgically treat all ocular and visual disorders of the eye, as well as prescribe vision services, including glasses and contact lenses.

Brooklyn resident and highly regarded ophthalmologist Douglas R. Lazzaro, MD, is taking a lead role in helping NYU Langone identify opportunities for continued expansion. Chief of Ophthalmology at NYU Lutheran Medical Center since 2003, he recently took on additional responsibilities for NYU Langone as vice chair of clinical affairs and business development for the Department of Ophthalmology and physician director for the health system’s network development in Brooklyn.

"The expansion of the NYU Langone Eye Center, under Dr. Lazzaro’s stewardship, greatly eases access to comprehensive and innovative eye care services for people in Brooklyn,” says Joel S. Schuman, MD, professor in the departments of Ophthalmology, and Neuroscience and Physiology, and chair of the Department of Ophthalmology at NYU Langone. “We are delighted to be able to offer some of the most advanced procedures for the management of complex vision problems at these practices."

In addition to these new responsibilities, Lazzaro also is tasked with developing a full-service Ophthalmology Department at NYU Lutheran, including establishing a residency program and recruiting additional physicians to serve as clinicians and teaching faculty.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to take on new challenges and help identify and develop services that further NYU Langone’s commitment to Brooklyn,” Lazzaro says. “I’m firmly rooted in this community. My family goes back multiple generations. I always want what’s best for the people who live and work here—that’s why I’m totally committed to NYU Langone’s endeavors.”

A Multigenerational Profession

Lazzaro’s father, E. Clifford Lazzaro, MD, established the eye practice in Bay Ridge that now serves as an NYU Langone ophthalmology outpost in southwest Brooklyn. In fact, he represents the fifth generation of his family to become a physician. The walls in Lazzaro’s office in Bay Ridge are decorated with his ancestors’ medical diplomas from Italy dating as far back as the early 19th century.

“It’s been a family business,” he says with a smile.

Lazzaro earned his medical degree from SUNY Downstate School of Medicine and completed his post-graduate residency training at SUNY Downstate Medical Center. In addition, he served a cornea fellowship at Manhattan Eye and Ear Hospital. A practicing physician for more than two decades, he served as chairman of ophthalmology at SUNY Downstate before joining the staff at NYU Lutheran.

“Dr. Lazzaro represents the very best of Brooklyn, and we’re delighted he’s helping us identify new opportunities to bring expanded services to the borough,” says Bret J. Rudy, MD, executive hospital director and senior vice president at NYU Lutheran. “Networking efforts like those Dr. Lazzaro is leading link Brooklyn-based practitioners with important resources, technology, and the additional clinical expertise of NYU Langone. It enhances their ability to provide the very best care. It’s a win-win for everyone, but most especially those who turn to us for help.”

To schedule an appointment, please call NYU Langone Eye Center—Bay Ridge at 718.748.1334, or NYU Langone Eye Center—Brooklyn Heights at 718.834.1976.