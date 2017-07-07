The Organization for Associate Degree Nursing (OADN) Appoints Bryan Hoffman as Deputy Director

Newswise — The OADN Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Bryan Hoffman MA will assume the Deputy Director position effective July 17. OADN President Christy Dryer stated, “The OADN Board of Directors is thrilled to have such a credentialed and knowledgeable individual as Bryan Hoffman accept the position of Deputy Director. We look forward to working with Bryan and continuing to advance the mission of OADN.”

Bryan received a baccalaureate degree from Ohio Wesleyan University, graduating Cum Laude with a major in Education and a minor in Economics Management. He completed a Masters in Global Health & Development Focus from the School of International Service, American University.

Bryan brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the position as a result of his past employment experiences which are extremely comprehensive. Some of the highlights of his career include:

Centre for Development and Population Activities, Washington, D.C., Technical Advisor, International Programs which included designing, executing, monitoring and evaluating training and tools for international development programs, directly contributing to the enhanced technical capacity of numerous local non-governmental and civil society organizations. Additionally he produced comprehensive training modules that integrated gender-sensitive and inclusive practices into program activities related to local governance, public budgeting, local service delivery, community mobilization, and advocacy for local governments and civil society organizations in Nigeria and India.

John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Washington D.C., Corporate and Foundation Relations Associate. In this position, Bryan collaborated with the Development Director and Vice President of International Programming to develop and execute strategic fundraising plans for educational programs. He developed strategic communications on behalf of the Kennedy Center Board, broadening the Center’s corporate donor base.





Anglo-American School Bologna, Italy, Bryan taught introductory, intermediate, and advanced courses in English to non-native speakers, focusing on speaking, listening, grammar, vocabulary, reading comprehension, and cultural understanding through a diverse curriculum to meet the varying needs of students.

However, most recently Bryan has been employed by the American Hospital Association in collaboration with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation where he served as the Program Manager for the Academic Progression in Nursing (APIN), National Program Office. During his tenure, Bryan guided methods to implement and scale innovative nursing education pathways, with a particular focus on reaching post-traditional students through multi-institution and multi-system collaboration. He developed and implemented a public messaging campaign to advance the education recommendations from the Institute of Medicine’s 2010 report, The Future of Nursing: Leading Change, Advancing Health. Additionally, he analyzed workforce trends, higher education data, and grantee benchmarking data to inform program investments, guide strategic planning, and identify scalable education pathways and interventions.

OADN CEO Donna Meyer commented, “Bryan’s innovative thought processes, strategic planning experience, communication skills, and passion for nursing education will truly be a wonderful asset to OADN. I look forward to working closely with Bryan as OADN’s Deputy Director.”