Why Are Black Girls Disciplined More Harshly Than Their White Peers?

In "Girl Interrupted: The Erasure of Black Girls' Childhood," researchers find that adults view black girls as less innocent and more adult-like than their white peers. The report reveals that adults think:

Black girls need less nurturing than white girls.

Black girls need less protection than white girls.

Black girls need to be supported less than white girls.

Black girls need to be comforted less than white girls.

Black girls are more independent than white girls.

Black girls know more about adult topics than white girls.

Black girls know more about sex than white girls.

