Why Are Black Girls Disciplined More Harshly Than Their White Peers?
Article ID: 677563
Released: 7-Jul-2017 11:05 AM EDT
Source Newsroom: Texas A&M University
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CHANNELS
KEYWORDS
In "Girl Interrupted: The Erasure of Black Girls' Childhood," researchers find that adults view black girls as less innocent and more adult-like than their white peers. The report reveals that adults think:
- Black girls need less nurturing than white girls.
- Black girls need less protection than white girls.
- Black girls need to be supported less than white girls.
- Black girls need to be comforted less than white girls.
- Black girls are more independent than white girls.
- Black girls know more about adult topics than white girls.
- Black girls know more about sex than white girls.
Dr. Jamilia Blake, associate professor of school psychology is available for interviews. Live shots can be arranged. http://directory.cehd.tamu.edu/view.epl?nid=jjblake