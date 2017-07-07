 
Why Are Black Girls Disciplined More Harshly Than Their White Peers?

    • In "Girl Interrupted: The Erasure of Black Girls' Childhood," researchers find that adults view black girls as less innocent and more adult-like than their white peers. The report reveals that adults think:

    • Black girls need less nurturing than white girls.
    • Black girls need less protection than white girls.
    • Black girls need to be supported less than white girls.
    • Black girls need to be comforted less than white girls.
    • Black girls are more independent than white girls.
    • Black girls know more about adult topics than white girls.
    • Black girls know more about sex than white girls.

     

    Dr. Jamilia Blake, associate professor of school psychology is available for interviews. Live shots can be arranged. http://directory.cehd.tamu.edu/view.epl?nid=jjblake

