Chlamydia Expert Available to Discuss Spread of Untreatable Gonorrhea

7-Jul-2017

Infectious Diseases, Public Health
KEYWORDS
  Gonorrhea, antiobiotic resistance, World Health Organization
  • Public Health, Infectious Diseases
    • Credit: Ithaca College

      David Gondek, Assistant Professor of Biology at Ithaca College

    David Gondek, an assistant professor of biology at Ithaca College, is available to comment on the World Health Organization's warning that antibiotic-resistant strains of gonorrhea are spreading throughout the world.

    Gondek’s research focus is communicable diseases, and he’s currently examining the interactions between the chlamydia trachomatis bacteria and host cells.

    Gondek is available for interviews and can be reached at dgondek@ithaca.edu, or by contacting the Ithaca College Office of Office of College Relations and Communicationsat news@ithaca.edu or 607-274-1440.

