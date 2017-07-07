Chlamydia Expert Available to Discuss Spread of Untreatable Gonorrhea

David Gondek, an assistant professor of biology at Ithaca College, is available to comment on the World Health Organization's warning that antibiotic-resistant strains of gonorrhea are spreading throughout the world.

Gondek’s research focus is communicable diseases, and he’s currently examining the interactions between the chlamydia trachomatis bacteria and host cells.

Gondek is available for interviews and can be reached at dgondek@ithaca.edu, or by contacting the Ithaca College Office of Office of College Relations and Communicationsat news@ithaca.edu or 607-274-1440.