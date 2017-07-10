NYU’s Tucker, Co-Author of New Book on How Communism Affected Political Attitudes, Available for Comment on Russia, Past & Present

Newswise — NYU Professor Joshua Tucker, director of the Jordan Center for the Advanced Study of Russia, is available for comment on present and historical topics pertaining to Russia.

These include: the evolution of U.S.-Russian relations under a Trump administration, the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Syria, Russia’s evolving strategy toward Europe and the West, and Russian domestic politics as the country moves closer to its scheduled 2018 presidential election.

He is the co-author, with Princeton’s Grigore Pop-Eleches, of the recently released Communism’s Shadow: Historical Legacies and Contemporary Political Attitudes, which centers on the individuals in post-communist countries in assessing the legacy of communism on political attitudes.

One hundred years after the Russian Revolution, they find that citizens in post-communist countries hold political, economic, and social opinions that consistently differ from individuals in other countries.

Specifically, living through communism explains why citizens in post-communist countries are generally less supportive of both democracy and markets and more supportive of state-provided social welfare. Moreover, the longer citizens have lived through communism, they find, the greater their support for beliefs associated with communist ideology.

Tucker, who has briefed congressional staffers on U.S.-Russia relations and on the country’s politics, is also co-director of NYU’s Social Media and Political Participation Lab and co-author of the politics and policy blog, the Monkey Cage, hosted by the Washington Post. He is the author of Regional Economic Voting: Russia, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic, 1990-1999.

