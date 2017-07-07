 
< Previous Article Return to Article List

Expert: What Is Flesh Eating Bacteria?

Article ID: 677589

Released: 7-Jul-2017 4:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: University of Alabama at Birmingham

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch

  • Credit: UAB News

    Bernard Camins, M.D.

MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Infectious Diseases
KEYWORDS
  • infectious and emerging disease, Infectious Disease, infectious disease control, Infectious Diseases, Flesh Eating Bacteria,
  • Salt Water, Ocean, Oyster, Oysters
  • + Show More

    • Newswise — Bernard Camins, M.D., associate professor in the University of Alabama at Birmingham Division of Infectious Diseases is available to discuss harmful bacterias found in the gulf states.The UAB News Studio is available for live or taped HD interviews with UAB experts worldwide through LTN Global Networks. There is no cost to use the studio when using UAB experts. The studio is also equipped with an ISDN line for digital radio interviews. Pre-recorded downloadable video is available upon request.

    Dr. Camins' expertise includes: 

    • defining various bacteria present in salt water that can be harmful to the body
    • the rarity of such bacteria and how it is contracted
    • people who are more susceptible to contract bacteria from salt water
    • myths regarding "flesh-eating" bacteria
    • diagnosis and treatment of those who contract bacteria

    Camins was recently selected to be part of the  Education Committee Panel for the SHEA/CDC Program: Training United States Healthcare Epidemiologists to Respond to Infectious Diseases Outbreaks and Public Health Emergencies (SHEA/CDC Outbreak Response Training Program). This program is designed to provide US healthcare epidemiologists with resources and skill-building opportunities that will develop their expertise in the principles and practices of emergency response, including emergency preparedness protocols and processes to ensure their effective leadership in future outbreaks.

    About UAB

    Known for its innovative and interdisciplinary approach to education at both the graduate and undergraduate levels, the University of Alabama at Birmingham is the state of Alabama’s largest employer and an internationally renowned research university and academic medical center; its professional schools and specialty patient-care programs are consistently ranked among the nation’s top 50. UAB’s Center for Clinical and Translational Science is advancing innovative discoveries for better health as a two-time recipient of the prestigious Center for Translational Science Award. Find more information at www.uab.edu and www.uabmedicine.org.

     

    EDITOR’S NOTE: The University of Alabama at Birmingham is a separate, independent institution from the University of Alabama, which is located in Tuscaloosa. Please use University of Alabama at Birmingham on first reference and UAB on all subsequent references.

     

    VIDEO: www.youtube.com/uabnews TEXT: www.uab.edu/news TWEETS: www.twitter.com/uabnews

     

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!