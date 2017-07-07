Expert: What Is Flesh Eating Bacteria?

Newswise — Bernard Camins, M.D., associate professor in the University of Alabama at Birmingham Division of Infectious Diseases is available to discuss harmful bacterias found in the gulf states.The UAB News Studio is available for live or taped HD interviews with UAB experts worldwide through LTN Global Networks. There is no cost to use the studio when using UAB experts. The studio is also equipped with an ISDN line for digital radio interviews. Pre-recorded downloadable video is available upon request.

Dr. Camins' expertise includes:

defining various bacteria present in salt water that can be harmful to the body

the rarity of such bacteria and how it is contracted

people who are more susceptible to contract bacteria from salt water

myths regarding "flesh-eating" bacteria

diagnosis and treatment of those who contract bacteria

Camins was recently selected to be part of the Education Committee Panel for the SHEA/CDC Program: Training United States Healthcare Epidemiologists to Respond to Infectious Diseases Outbreaks and Public Health Emergencies (SHEA/CDC Outbreak Response Training Program). This program is designed to provide US healthcare epidemiologists with resources and skill-building opportunities that will develop their expertise in the principles and practices of emergency response, including emergency preparedness protocols and processes to ensure their effective leadership in future outbreaks.

