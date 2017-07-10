SBP Scientist Receives Prestigious W.M. Keck Foundation Grant

Newswise — La Jolla, Calif., July 10, 2017 – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute (SBP) is pleased to announce that the W.M. Keck Foundation has awarded a $1M grant to Duc Dong, Ph.D., to advance research to generate “replacement” organs and cells—such as insulin producing cells for diabetes or dopamine-producing neurons for Parkinson’s disease—directly in the body and without the use of stem cells.

The grant will allow Dong to extend his studies reprogramming dispensable cells such as skin, vasculature and fat cells while they remain in the body, in vivo, without the use of cultures or induced pluripotent stem cell techniques, which could be a safer and more effective method to treat degenerative diseases and injuries.

Dong, an assistant professor in the Human Genetics Program, uses zebrafish—tiny striped fish commonly used for genetic studies-—as a vertebrate model to reprogram cells into unrelated types, completely within the body of these living animals. Dong’s research team already has proof-of-concept data demonstrating in vivo conversion of muscle and skin cells into beta-cell precursors (the cells that mature to produce insulin)—an accomplishment assumed to be impossible by most scientists.

“I’m honored to have received this grant from the Foundation,” says Dong. “The award will support my vision to ultimately make in vivo cell lineage reprogramming a practical therapeutic strategy to replace or even enhance lost, damaged or aging tissues. Our next steps are to develop technologies to convert any cells in the body, at any age, into any cell type of interest, and to uncover the molecular mechanisms driving that process.”

