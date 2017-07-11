American Pain Society’s 2018 Annual Meeting Features New, Single-theme Format

Newswise — CHICAGO, July 11, 2017 – Switching from 36 years of tradition in hosting its annual scientific meeting, the American Pain Society has changed the format for its 2018 conference to a Scientific Summit titled “Understanding Pain Mechanisms.” The event is March 4-6 at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim.

“The Summit fosters a comprehensive educational experience focused on deepening our understanding of pain treatment mechanisms through clinical, translational and basic science research presentations,” said APS President David Williams, PhD. “While this departs from our popular traditional annual meeting format, attendees will have an unprecedented opportunity to fully explore the latest clinical and scientific discoveries about the biologic, neurologic and genetic mechanisms and pathways responsible for chronic pain.”

The APS Summit schedule will consist of plenary session talks from leaders in pain science and pain management, symposia sessions, networking opportunities, poster presentations and exhibits.

Williams said the Summit format was adopted based on feedback from APS meeting attendees who expressed strong interest for a themed approach and a more intimate meeting experience.

Although the meeting format is different, APS will continue to offer events from the traditional annual scientific meeting, such as Early Career Forum, Pain Fundamentals Course and Data Blitz.

APS is accepting poster abstracts for consideration until September 5. Registration for the Summit opens in the fall.

