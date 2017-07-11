Neurologist Explains Why a Tight Ponytail Can Cause a Painful Headache

What’s happening

A ponytail headache is an example of allodynia, or a normal stimulus that is interpreted as painful, Cooper says.

“If someone lightly touches your arm, you wouldn’t expect it to hurt, but with allodynia your skin becomes overly sensitive and even a light touch can cause pain,” he says. Allodynia is associated with fibromyalgia.

For ponytail headaches, it all comes down to an oversensitive scalp.

“The hair shaft itself and the hair outside of your head is not pain-sensitive, but the scalp they are embedded in has a lot of pain-sensitive nerves around it,” says Cooper, also an assistant professor of neurology at the University of Michigan Medical School. “If a ponytail pulls back on the hair follicles, it can irritate a sensitive scalp.”

This external traction headache, then, falls under the category of headaches and pain relating to the scalp.