Russia and U.S.: It’s Complicated, Political Strategist Weighs In

The long and complicated relationship between the United States and Russia is again at a fever pitch. The investigation into allegations of meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election has created a climate of doubt and distrust not seen since the geopolitical tensions of the Cold War. The icy relationship between the U.S. and Russia goes back decades, having influenced threats in the form of bombs and blockades and elevated fears among the populations of the world.

Jeffrey Kubiak, PhD. is available to discuss the state of relations between the U.S. and Russia as interest grows around the complex history of the two countries still recognized among the world’s top superpowers.

A Senior Fellow and Professor of Practice at the Center on the Future of War and the School of Politics and Global Studies at Arizona State University, Kubiak’s research includes international relations, the domestic context of U.S. foreign policy and the role of narratives in politics and strategy.

Dr. Kubiak is also a retired Air Force colonel, having served more than 26 years on active duty.

