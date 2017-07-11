NYU Steinhardt Awarded Three Federal Grants Totaling $9.5 Million for Education Research in New York City

Newswise — The Institute of Education Sciences (IES), the research arm of the U.S. Department of Education, has awarded NYU’s Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development nearly $9.5 million to fund research on education in New York City.

The three grants will support studies of English learners with disabilities, career and technical education, and will fund a unique university-district partnership with the New York City Department of Education to study universal pre-K and professional development.

This is the 10th consecutive year that NYU Steinhardt researchers have received new funding from IES.

NYU Steinhardt, in partnership with the New York City Department of Education, was awarded $5 million to examine the impact of three teacher professional development models on children’s school readiness and later achievement in New York City’s pre-K classrooms. Led by Pamela Morris, professor of applied psychology and vice dean for research and faculty affairs at NYU Steinhardt, the project aims to produce new knowledge that informs future professional development efforts and advances research on pre-K systems at scale in the real world, thus fulfilling pre-K’s long-standing promise of supporting children’s learning and development into the long term.

This jointly conceived project marks the next step in an ongoing partnership between researchers at NYU Steinhardt and the Division of Early Childhood Education at the New York City Department of Education to support the city’s rapid expansion of universal pre-K under Pre-K for All. The project will be led by principal investigators at NYU Steinhardt and the New York City Department of Education, in collaboration with NYU School of Medicine, MDRC, University of Michigan, and Westat. The four-year grant (R305H170042) begins September 1.

The Research Alliance for New York City Schools at NYU Steinhardt, led by Executive Director James Kemple, was awarded $3.1 million to assess the impact of New York City’s Career Technical Education (CTE) programs.

Through the four-year grant (R305A170498), which also begins September 1, the researchers will explore how CTE programs affect a variety of student outcomes, including academic performance, educational attainment, and transitions to the labor market. It will also examine variation across more than 200 CTE programs in New York City to identify specific program elements and contextual factors that are most likely to be associated with positive impacts. These insights that can inform the design and delivery of such programs in the City and across the country. The project will be led by the Research Alliance in collaboration with MDRC, the University of Connecticut, and the NYU Institute for Education and Social Policy.

Audrey Trainor, associate professor of education at NYU Steinhardt, received $1.4 million to explore factors associated with postsecondary success for English learners with disabilities, a student population facing multiple barriers to success, including those associated with access to educational opportunities. These barriers are frequently experienced by students with disabilities and students, both U.S.-born and immigrant populations, who receive English language services.

Through the four-year grant (R305A170259), which begins August 1, the researchers will conduct both quantitative and qualitative studies to examine the school related practices and factors associated with positive postsecondary outcomes for these students. Trainor will lead the project in collaboration with SRI International.

