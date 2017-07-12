Get Updated Contrast Media in Imaging Manual

Newswise — RESTON, VA — The American College of Radiology (ACR) revised its authoritative guide for the safe and effective use of contrast media.

“Changes in technology and available scientific evidence prompted the updates in this practical reference,” said James H. Ellis, MD, FACR, outgoing chair of the ACR Committee on Drugs and Contrast Media. “The latest version of the manual incorporates multiple practical changes that immediately should improve the practice of radiology by groups who follow these guidelines,” said Matthew S. Davenport, MD, FSAR, FSCBTMR, incoming chair.

The revised manual has updated chapters on patient selection and preparation strategies, administering contrast media to pregnant or potentially pregnant patients, and use of gadolinium-based contrast media in patients with normal and impaired renal function. There is also a new chapter addressing contrast-enhanced ultrasound.

The Manual on Contrast Media is available at no charge on the ACR website.

