Vanderbilt University Medical Center to Operate Retail Clinics in Walgreens Stores in Middle Tennessee Area

Newswise — Walgreens and Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) today announced that a subsidiary of VUMC will operate and provide all clinical services at 14 retail health clinics within Walgreens stores across Middle Tennessee. Today’s announcement builds upon the continued relationship between Walgreens and Vanderbilt Health which has included infusion services provided throughout the Middle Tennessee market and Walgreens pharmacy participation in VUMC’s clinically-integrated network.



The existing Healthcare Clinics at these locations, currently managed by Walgreens, are planned to transition to VUMC in November, and will be an extension of the Vanderbilt Health System. The clinics will be known as Vanderbilt Health Clinic at Walgreens. Walgreens will continue to manage these clinic locations until the transition.



“We are pleased to announce this new collaborative relationship with Walgreens, which reflects the efforts of both our organizations to make high-quality health care services more accessible and coordinated for patients living throughout Middle Tennessee,” said C. Wright Pinson, MBA, M.D., deputy chief executive officer and chief health system officer for VUMC. “Walgreens is a widely recognized industry leader and we look forward to sharing with them our commitment to improve the health of those we serve.”



At these 14 Walgreens locations throughout Middle Tennessee, patients will be able to see Vanderbilt Health clinicians seven days a week, including evenings, giving patients the option to access a variety of health care services without an appointment. Among the available services are laboratory tests and treatments for common conditions such as bronchitis, bladder infections, flu, nausea and vomiting, sinus issues, seasonal allergies, sore throat and minor wounds.



“This is a great opportunity for Walgreens to work even closer with Vanderbilt Health,” said Pat Carroll, M.D., chief medical officer for Walgreens Healthcare Clinics. “Today’s announcement demonstrates our ongoing commitment to collaborate with community health systems, like Vanderbilt Health, to offer convenient access to affordable healthcare services while helping to ensure a true continuum of care for our patients.”



When the transition is complete, Vanderbilt Health associated clinics will be located at the following Walgreens stores:



· Nashville

o 3500 Gallatin Pike

o 5555 Edmondson Pike

o 518 Donelson Pike

o 4243 Harding Pike

· Bellevue

o 7601 Highway 70 S.

· Clarksville

o 1954 Madison St.

· Franklin

o 9100 Carothers Pkwy.

· Gallatin

o 585 Nashville Pike

· Hendersonville

o 198 E. Main St.

· Hermitage

o 400 Tulip Grove Rd.

· Lebanon

o 1303 W. Main St.

· Lavergne

o 5000 Murfreesboro Rd.

· Murfreesboro

o 2401 Old Fort Pkwy.

· Smyrna

o 400 Sam Ridley Pkwy.



About Walgreens:

Walgreens (www.walgreens.com), one of the nation's largest drugstore chains, is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA), the first global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. More than 10 million customers interact with Walgreens each day in communities across America, using the most convenient, multichannel access to consumer goods and services and trusted, cost-effective pharmacy, health and wellness services and advice. Walgreens operates 8,175 drugstores with a presence in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, along with its omnichannel business, Walgreens.com. Approximately 400 Walgreens stores offer Healthcare Clinic or other provider retail clinic services.



About Vanderbilt University Medical Center:

Vanderbilt University Medical Center is home to Vanderbilt University Adult Hospital, The Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, the Vanderbilt Psychiatric Hospital and the Vanderbilt Stallworth Rehabilitation Hospital. These hospitals experienced more than 63,000 inpatient admissions during fiscal year 2016. VUMC’s adult and pediatric clinics treated 2.2 million patients during this same period. Vanderbilt University Adult Hospital and the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt are recognized each year by U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals as national leaders. In the publication’s most recent rankings VUMC’s hospitals finished with 19 nationally ranked adult and pediatric specialties.









