Olin College of Engineering Named One of Nation’s Top “Best Buy” Colleges by 2018 Fiske Guide

Newswise — Olin College of Engineering was named again as one of the 2018 “Best Buy” Colleges in the Fiske Guide to Colleges released today. Olin is one of 18 private colleges recognized for their combination of quality academic offerings and affordable costs.

Olin College was founded in 1997 with a visionary and generous grant by the F.W. Olin Foundation, which recognized the importance of accessibility to talented students and provided an endowment substantial enough to offer a merit-based half-tuition scholarship to all students. In addition, all students who qualify receive need-based aid, increasing the college’s affordability and allowing Olin to recruit a diverse group of students.

“Olin’s value runs deeper than what it costs to educate an engineer,” said Olin President Richard K. Miller. “What we are offering is a new and constantly evolving model for educating engineer innovators and our students are important co-designers in this extraordinary learning experience.”

The Olin curriculum is based on the idea that engineering starts with people --understanding who we’re designing for, what they value, and where opportunities to create value exist -- and ends with people -- appreciating the social context of engineering work and making a positive difference in the world. At Olin, students learn how to envision positive change and also how to realize and deliver that change. In contrast, traditional engineering curriculum has been more narrow; teaching students how to solve problems, but not how to find the right problems to solve, or how to get their solutions out of the lab and into the world.

Olin joins some of the world’s best public and private universities and colleges in offering a great value, according to Fiske. All of the Best Buy schools fall into the inexpensive or moderate price category, and most have four- or five-star academics ratings.

