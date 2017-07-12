Olin College of Engineering Named One of Nation’s Top “Best Buy” Colleges by 2018 Fiske Guide
Newswise — Olin College of Engineering was named again as one of the 2018 “Best Buy” Colleges in the Fiske Guide to Colleges released today. Olin is one of 18 private colleges recognized for their combination of quality academic offerings and affordable costs.
Olin College was founded in 1997 with a visionary and generous grant by the F.W. Olin Foundation, which recognized the importance of accessibility to talented students and provided an endowment substantial enough to offer a merit-based half-tuition scholarship to all students. In addition, all students who qualify receive need-based aid, increasing the college’s affordability and allowing Olin to recruit a diverse group of students.
“Olin’s value runs deeper than what it costs to educate an engineer,” said Olin President Richard K. Miller. “What we are offering is a new and constantly evolving model for educating engineer innovators and our students are important co-designers in this extraordinary learning experience.”
The Olin curriculum is based on the idea that engineering starts with people --understanding who we’re designing for, what they value, and where opportunities to create value exist -- and ends with people -- appreciating the social context of engineering work and making a positive difference in the world. At Olin, students learn how to envision positive change and also how to realize and deliver that change. In contrast, traditional engineering curriculum has been more narrow; teaching students how to solve problems, but not how to find the right problems to solve, or how to get their solutions out of the lab and into the world.
Olin joins some of the world’s best public and private universities and colleges in offering a great value, according to Fiske. All of the Best Buy schools fall into the inexpensive or moderate price category, and most have four- or five-star academics ratings.
See the complete list below.
Public
Arizona State University
The Evergreen State College
University of Florida
University of Iowa
University of Maryland
University of Missouri
University of Nebraska—Lincoln
New College of Florida
University of North Carolina at Asheville
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
North Carolina State University
University of Oregon
SUNY–Binghamton University
SUNY–University at Buffalo
SUNY–College at Geneseo
Texas A&M University
Truman State University
University of Utah
University of Washington
University of Wisconsin—Madison
Private
Brigham Young University
Centre College
The Cooper Union
Earlham College
Florida Southern College
Guilford College
McGill University
Mount Holyoke College
Oglethorpe University
Olin College of Engineering
Principia College
Rice University
University of St Andrews
St. Olaf College
University of the South (Sewanee)
Warren Wilson College
Wheaton College (IL)
Xavier University of Louisiana
Fiske Guide to Colleges 2018 (ISBN: 9781402260681; JULY 11, 2017; U.S.; College Guide/Reference; Trade Paper) celebrates the 34th anniversary of the popular college guide, created by former New York Times education editor, Edward B. Fiske, the top independent voice in college admissions.