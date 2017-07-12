Rogelberg Receives National Award for Humanitarian Focus

Newswise — CHARLOTTE - Jul. 12, 2017 - For humanitarian contributions to the field of Industrial-Organizational Psychology, UNC Charlotte professor Steven Rogelberg has been named the inaugural recipient of the Society of Industrial and Organizational Psychology Humanitarian Award.

SIOP is an independent organization and division within the American Psychological Association and an organizational affiliate of the Association for Psychological Science.

Rogelberg, who is director of the Organizational Science doctoral program in UNC Charlotte’s College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and Belk College of Business, received the award at the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology’s 2017 conference this spring.

“Steven has made tremendous contributions to industrial and organizational psychology,” said Steven Ott, dean of the Belk College of Business.

“Dr. Rogelberg’s distinguished national, international and interdisciplinary contributions embody UNC Charlotte’s mission as an urban research university.”

Rogelberg has focused his research, mentoring and community engagement on helping people and organizations expand their abilities, knowledge and confidence. His work has been published in leading journals and received attention from scholars, major media and the public.

“His leadership of the Organizational Science program has attracted high-quality students to UNC Charlotte and advanced the body of work about important management, well-being and health issues,” said Ott.

Rogelber also co-founded SeeDS, or the Shelter Employee Engagement & Development Survey to help private and public animal sheltersbetter survey employees, as well as the Organizational Science Summer Institute (OSSI).

OSSI, an inclusion-based initiative, diversifies the field of organizational science through professional development targeting historically underrepresented undergraduate students to participate in a research-driven institute.

“Groundbreaking in nature, tools developed by Rogelberg are now at the heart of a movement to improve how animal shelters operate

Dr. Rogelberg’s work has furthered the animal care field, helping tremendously to professionalize a field that has often been marginalized.

In addition to his work at UNC Charlotte, Rogelber also serves as editor of the Journal of Business and Psychology and the Talent Management Essentials book series.

SIOP works to enhance human well-being and performance in organizational and work settings by promoting the science, practice, and teaching of industrial-organizational psychology. For more information visit SIOP.

Read the entire article on CLAS Exchange.