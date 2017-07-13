Endocrine Society Global Outreach Programs Win Association Honors

Newswise — WASHINGTON—An Endocrine Society-led global outreach campaign for underserved populations and another program aimed at training the next generation of global endocrine leaders both received American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) 2017 Silver Power of A Awards, the Society announced today.

The first Silver Power of A Award went to the EndoCares program. The Society developed this program to provide medical resources, coaching and education to patients suffering from endocrine-related conditions in underserved areas of the world. In addition, the campaign aims to foster the next generation of endocrinologists and healthcare providers by creating opportunities to further their education and professional network.

In August 2016, the Society launched EndoCares: Diabetes in Lima, Peru. This two-day program— achieved through strategic partnerships with three local organizations: Sociedad Peruana de Endocrinologia, Asociación de Diabetes del Peru, and Liga Peruana de Lucha Contra la Diabetes— included a session to educate healthcare providers on diabetes care, a one-day congress for patients with type 2 diabetes, and a one-day type 1 diabetes-focused workshop for patients with type 1 diabetes.

The Society’s Global Leadership Academy won the second Power of A Silver Award. Launched at ENDO 2017, the Global Leadership Academy was created to provide formal professional leadership training for early career endocrine scientists and practitioners so that they can be leaders in their field, their institutions and within the Society. This specific cohort is often not provided with this training that is essential to strengthening their leadership capacity and professional development.

The inaugural program included 30 participants, about half from Peru and the rest hailed from Argentina, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Myanmar, Serbia and the United States. The goal of the Academy is to create a network of leaders, known as “endocrine ambassadors,” who can share their knowledge with their peers and raise the visibility of the profession worldwide. This year’s program was made possible by the support of Sanofi Peru.

The Power of A Awards showcase how associations leverage their unique resources to solve problems, advance industry/professional performance, kick-start innovation and improve world conditions. The judging committee selected 23 Gold Award winners and 33 Silver Award winners from more than 149 entries.

The winners were selected by the Power of A Awards Judging Committee and are part of The Power of A campaign, which ASAE launched in 2009 to increase awareness about issues that impact associations and to spotlight the expertise and resources available in the association community for policymakers and other key audiences.

