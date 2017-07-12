Larsen C Ice Shelf Collapse: Expert Video and Interview Available, Facebook Live Event 7/14 at 10 A.M. CT

polar biologist and Antarctic explorer, Jim McClintock, Ph.D., provided advance insight into the Larsen C ice shelf break that occurred sometime between Monday, July 10 and Wednesday, July 12.

This ice shelf break, which encompasses a 5,800 square kilometer, one-trillion ton section of Larsen C in Antarctica, is one of the biggest iceberg breaks ever recorded in history. Its volume is more than twice that of Lake Erie.

McClintock offers a unique perspective on this monumental event, as he speaks to the incredible effects that Antarctica’s extremely diverse ecosystem will experience, and ultimately how this break will impact global ecology. In short— what does this mean for the rest of the world?

We have video interview footage of his discussion of the break, and its global climate and health implications, already available— a sample of which you can view here:

