NewYork-Presbyterian Launches Pediatric Urgent Care, the Latest Telehealth Offering from NYP OnDemand

Newswise — NEW YORK (July 13, 2017) - NewYork-Presbyterian Komansky Children’s Hospital has launched Pediatric Urgent Care, the latest online service offering from NYP OnDemand, a comprehensive suite of digital health services designed to improve and expand patient care.

“NewYork-Presbyterian is always looking for new ways to make our world-class care more easily accessible to families,” said Dr. Rahul Sharma, emergency physician-in-chief, NewYork Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and chief of the Division of Emergency Medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine. “With the launch of Pediatric Urgent Care, families can now see a trained and experienced pediatric emergency physician from the comfort of their home.”

Available seven days a week from 6:00 p.m. to midnight on both NYP.org and the NewYork-Presbyterian mobile application, parents and caregivers can now see and speak directly with a board-certified pediatric emergency physician via a high definition video-conference connection. The doctor assesses the child and will provide advice, treatment and medication or may determine that the patient requires an emergent or in-person evaluation.

“Nothing is more difficult than when your child is sick or injured,” said Dr. Shari Platt, chief of Pediatric Emergency Medicine at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and an associate professor of clinical pediatrics at Weill Cornell Medicine. “Our goal is to deliver immediate guidance and advice to a concerned parent, and to provide children with the best possible medical care. This new Pediatric Urgent Care telehealth service is a convenient and fast way to diagnose and provide a treatment plan for common conditions such as fever, cough, vomiting, pink eye and skin rashes.”

The service covers patients located in New York state, with plans to expand coverage in the coming months to New Jersey, Connecticut and Florida. All patient information and virtual visits with a doctor are private, secure and HIPAA compliant.

In addition to Pediatric Urgent Care, NYP OnDemand services also include online Second Opinion, Adult Virtual Urgent Care and Virtual Visits.

The NYP OnDemand suite of services was developed by NewYork-Presbyterian, together with ColumbiaDoctors and Weill Cornell Medicine. NYP OnDemand allows patients to quickly and easily communicate with these doctors from a mobile phone, tablet, or computer, and address their health concerns faster. It also extends access to the clinical expertise of NewYork-Presbyterian’s physicians to their peers throughout the organization’s vast healthcare network.

NewYork-Presbyterian is one of the nation's most comprehensive, integrated academic healthcare delivery systems, whose organizations are dedicated to providing the highest quality, most compassionate care and service to patients in the New York metropolitan area, nationally, and throughout the globe. In collaboration with two renowned medical schools, Weill Cornell Medicine and Columbia University Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian is consistently recognized as a leader in medical education, groundbreaking research and innovative, patient-centered clinical care.

