Mount Sinai Health System Named 2017 Most Wired

Most Wired Hospitals Use Technology to Partner with Patients on Health

Newswise — (New York – July 13, 2017) –– Mount Sinai Health System has been named among “Health Care’s Most Wired®,” according to 2017 survey results released this week by the American Hospital Association’s (AHA) Health Forum, and published in the July issue of Hospitals & Health Networks (H&HN).

The survey found that Most Wired hospitals are increasingly using smart phones, telehealth, and remote monitoring to create more ways for patients to access health care services and capture health information.

“We are honored to receive the 2017 Most Wired award,” said Kumar Chatani, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Mount Sinai Health System. “Mount Sinai is making a substantial investment in technology to deliver excellent health care using patient-friendly mobile apps, population health management systems and data exchanges.”

This year’s results show:

76 percent of the institutions surveyed offer secure messaging with clinicians on mobile devices.

74 percent use secure emails for patients who need ongoing monitoring at home and their families to keep in touch with the care team.

68 percent simplify prescription renewals by letting patients make requests on mobile devices.

62 percent add data reported by patients to the electronic health record to get a better picture of what is going on with the patient.

Nearly half of the hospitals are using telehealth to provide behavioral health services to more patients.

40 percent offer virtual physician visits.

More than 40 percent provide real-time care management services to patients at home for diabetes and congestive heart failure.



“The Most Wired hospitals are using every available technology option to create more ways to reach their patients in order to provide access to care,” said AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack. “They are transforming care delivery, investing in new delivery models in order to improve quality, provide access, and control costs.” Innovation in patient care embraces emerging technologies and underscores the need for secure patient information exchange. Hospitals have increased their use of sophisticated IT monitoring systems to detect patient privacy breaches, monitor for malicious activities or policy violations, and produce real-time analysis of security alerts. Most Wired hospitals are transforming care delivery with knowledge gained from data and analytics. They are investing in analytics to support new delivery models and effective decision-making and training clinicians on how to use analytics to improve quality, provide access, and control costs.

The “Health Care’s Most Wired®” survey, conducted between January 15 and March 15, 2017, is published annually by Hospitals & Health Networks (H&HN). The 2017 Most Wired® survey and benchmarking study is a leading industry barometer measuring information technology (IT) use and adoption among hospitals nationwide. The survey of 698 participants, representing an estimated 2,158 hospitals—more than 39 percent of all hospitals in the United States—examines how organizations are leveraging IT to improve performance for value-based health care in the areas of infrastructure, business and administrative management, quality and safety, and clinical integration.

Detailed results of the survey and study can be found in the July issue of H&HN. For a full list of winners, visit www.hhnmag.com.

