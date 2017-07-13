New Chief Nursing Officer Named at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey

Newswise — New Brunswick, N.J., July 13, 2017 – Janet Gordils-Perez, DNP, RN, ANP-BC, AOCNP, from Plainsboro Township, has been named Chief Nursing Officer at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey. She was recently promoted from her position as Director of Oncology Nursing. Dr. Gordils-Perez came to Rutgers Cancer Institute in 2004 from Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, where she was an adult nurse practitioner and a clinical research nurse.

“Over the past 13 years, Dr. Gordils-Perez has had a tremendous impact on our clinical operations. She works tirelessly to assure that the nursing program at Rutgers Cancer Institute is exemplary and supports an efficient practice,” notes Rutgers Cancer Institute Chief Medical Officer Deborah Toppmeyer, MD, who is also a professor of medicine at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

Adding to that sentiment is Kimyatta Washington, MHSA, vice president and director of clinical operations at Rutgers Cancer Institute and RWJBarnabas Health. “Dr. Gordils-Perez is an effective leader in the enhanced cancer services initiative between Rutgers Cancer Institute and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, ensuring quality cancer care is delivered in a seamless fashion,” she says.

Dr. Toppmeyer and Ms. Washington note Gordils-Perez also was instrumental in the expansion of the Hematologic Malignancies/Blood and Marrow Transplant Programs and the Brain and Spine and Head and Neck Programs to the recently opened East Tower and Plum Street locations, respectively, on the New Brunswick campus.

In her new role, Gordils-Perez is responsible for treatment nursing, advanced practice nursing, pediatric nursing, social work, medical health technician support, and nursing/patient education. She oversees 150 clinical and administrative staff.

Gordils-Perez earned a doctor of nursing practice degree from Duke University. She completed her graduate work in nursing at New York University and received a Bachelor of Science in nursing from the College of New Rochelle. Gordils-Perez is certified through the Oncology Nursing Certification Corporation as an Oncology Certified Nurse and through the American Nursing Certification Corporation as an Adult Nurse Practitioner. She is also an active member of the Oncology Nursing Society at the local, state and national levels.

About Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey

Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey (www.cinj.org) is the state’s first and only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center. As part of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, Rutgers Cancer Institute is dedicated to improving the detection, treatment and care of patients with cancer, and to serving as an education resource for cancer prevention both at its flagship New Brunswick location and at its Newark campus at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey at University Hospital. Physician-scientists across Rutgers Cancer Institute also engage in translational research, transforming their laboratory discoveries into clinical practice that supports patients on both campuses. To make a tax-deductible gift to support the Cancer Institute of New Jersey, call 848-932-8013 or visit www.cinj.org/giving. Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheCINJ.

###