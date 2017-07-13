Researchers from Biodiversity Research Institute to Present at the 2017 International Conference on Mercury as a Global Pollutant

Newswise — Portland, ME—Biodiversity Research Institute (BRI) will participate in several capacities at the International Conference on Mercury as a Global Pollutant (ICMGP), to be held at the Rhode Island Convention Center July 16-21, 2017. The ICMGP is committed to better understanding and effectively managing mercury releases and emissions to decrease human and wildlife exposure. This biennial conference brings together a diversity of participants from around the globe. The theme of this year's conference is Integrating Mercury Research and Policy in a Changing World. BRI wildlife research biologists will present current mercury research in presentations and poster sessions. BRI will also host an exhibit booth (#30) in the Exhibit Hall throughout the Conference.

Below is a list of BRI’s representation at this year’s ICMGP:

GENERAL SESSION PRESENTATIONS

Listed below in order of scheduled presentations where BRI staff is a lead author. BRI researchers are also contributors to a number of additional presentations and posters. For more information, visit: www.briloon.org/icmgp2017

Amy Sauer, Ph.D. Candidate – Songbird Program Director

Monitoring Spatial Gradients and Temporal Trends of Mercury in Songbirds of New York State Monday, July 17 — 10:30-10:45 a.m.

Chris DeSorbo, M.S. – Raptor Program Director; BRI Deputy Director

Mercury Exposure and Impacts in Bald Eagles in the Penobscot River Watershed, Maine Monday, July 17 — 11:15-11:30 a.m.

David C. Evers, Ph.D. - Executive Director and Chief Scientist

Evaluating the Effectiveness of the Minamata Convention on Mercury: Developing a Biomonitoring Toolkit Tuesday, July 18 — 4:15-4:30 p.m.

David G. Buck, Ph.D. – Director Tropical Program

A Meta-analysis of Fish Mercury Concentrations in South America: Identifying Patterns, Trends and Hotspots for Future Biomonitoring Related to the Minamata Convention on Mercury Tuesday, July 18 — 3:00-3:15 p.m.

Evan Adams, Ph.D. – Ecological Modeler

Influences of Habitat and Space on Abiotic and Biotic Mercury Levels in Acadia National Park, Maine Thursday, July 20 — 4:00-4:15 p.m.

POSTER PRESENTATIONS

Oksana Lane, M.S. - Director Wetlands Program

Long-term Monitoring of Mercury in Songbirds in the Northeast of the United States Monday, July 17 — Poster Session 4:30-5:30 p.m.

David C. Evers, Ph.D. - Executive Director and Chief Scientist

Fulfilling Obligations of the Minamata Convention on Mercury for Nations: Minamata Initial Assessments Tuesday, July 18 — Poster Session 4:30-5:30 p.m.

David G. Buck, Ph.D. – Director Tropical Program

Biological Mercury Hotspots in the Watersheds of the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef System Tuesday, July 18 — Poster Session 4:30-5:30 p.m.

EXHIBITION HALL

Biodiversity Research Institute — Booth #30

Please stop by the BRI booth to meet with researchers to discuss current research. Browse our library of science communications materials. Members of the media are welcome. Pick up new BRI publications:

Phasing Out/Phasing Down Mercury-added Products and Local, Regional, and Global Biomonitoring.

Biodiversity Research Institute, headquartered in Portland, Maine, is a nonprofit ecological research group whose mission is to assess emerging threats to wildlife and ecosystems through collaborative research, and to use scientific findings to advance environmental awareness and inform decision makers. BRI supports ten research programs within three research centers including the Center for Mercury Studies, Center for Loon Conservation, and Center for Ecology and Conservation Research. www.briloon.org

BRI is assisting three agencies of United Nations to implement MIA activities around the world as: (1) an Executing Agency with the UN Industrial Development Organization; (2) an International Technical Expert with the UN Development Programme; and (3) an International Technical Expert with UN Environment.