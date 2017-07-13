Latest GOP Health Care Bill: Ask Docs, Policy Wonks and Law Profs

CHICAGO --- Northwestern University experts available to comment on the Senate’s newly revised health care bill.

Dr. Joel Shalowitz, professor of preventive medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine

Shalowitz teaches courses on the U.S. health care system to graduate and medical students.

Contact: j-shalowitz@kellogg.northwestern.edu or 847-835-1145

Dr. Matthew Davis, professor of pediatrics and of medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine

Davis is the associate chief research officer for Health Services and Policy Research in the Stanley Manne Children’s Research Institute at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago.

He is an expert on health policy, population health and health care research for children and adults in the U.S. His research has largely focused on measuring the effects of programs and policies on the health and health care of populations, with a special emphasis on health care reform involving Medicaid, the Affordable Care Act and the State Child Health Insurance Program.

Contact: MMDavis@luriechildrens.org or 734-883-8399

Megan McHugh, an assistant professor in the Center for Healthcare Studies and director of the program in healthcare policy and implementation at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine

McHugh has written extensively on federal policy making and health care reform and has testified before Congress.

Contact: megan-mchugh@northwestern.edu or 703-867-3629. McHugh is based in Washington, D.C.

Dr. Jane Holl, director of the Center for Healthcare Studies and a professor of pediatrics and of preventive medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. Holl studies health care coverage and delivery of health care in the U.S.

Contact: j-holl@northwestern.edu or 773-398-2737

Andrew Koppelman, the John Paul Stevens Professor of Law at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law and professor of political science and constitutional law scholar.

Contact: akoppelman@law.northwestern.edu or 312-503-8431

He is the author of “The Tough Luck Constitution and the Assault on Health Care Reform” (Oxford University Press, 2013).