WFU Researchers Studying Effects of Watching Videos of Police Violence on Young Black People

Newswise — Viral video footage showing the deaths of black people following encounters with police have sparked outrage, protests and media attention across the country in recent years.

Now researchers affiliated with the Anna Julia Cooper Center at Wake Forest University are seeking young black adults for a research study investigating the impact of watching these high-profile videos of police violence.

The research team – led by scholars Sherri Williams and Danielle Parker Moore – is interested in learning more about the ways in which social media images of police brutality affect black people ages 18-24. The multi-generational research team also includes Matt Williams, Director in the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, and research assistant Sydni Williams, a 2017 graduate.

“Social science research suggests that the continued exposure to harmful images can cultivate heightened levels of anxiety, fear, and hopelessness among viewers,” said Sherri Williams, who studies representations of people of color in the media. “Given the increased visibility of police brutality against black people circulating across the internet, it’s imperative that we fully uncover the ways in which black young adults handle the violence against people who share their racial identity.”

For more information or to participate in the research study, please email policebrutality@gmail.com or Matt Williams at williamj@wfu.edu. Participants must live in the Triad.

Participation in the study is confidential and voluntary. Counseling services are available upon request.