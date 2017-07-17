ALCEA ADVISORS, the Reference Partner for Oncology Startups in Europe, Expands Its Leadership Team with Dr. Jacques-Pierre Moreau and Dr. Nuno Arantes-Oliveira Joining as Venture Partners
Newswise — Paris, France, July 17th, 2017 — ALCEA ADVISORS, the reference partner for oncology startups in Europe, announced today the expansion of its Leadership Team with Dr. Jacques-Pierre Moreau and Dr. Nuno Arantes-Oliveira joining as Venture Partners.
Managing Partner and Cofounder Jean-Sébastien Lénik said “We are growing our Leadership Team and adding world class entrepreneurial and translational talent to continue to deliver on our vision to attract and back the boldest entrepreneurs in the oncology space in Europe.
Dr. Jacques-Pierre Moreau has been a trusted Senior Advisor since ALCEA’s inception. His experience and passion for nurturing early stage Life Sciences ventures are paramount to fulfilling ALCEA´s vision and we are excited about having him taking a more operational role in our Leadership Team.
We are happy to welcome Dr. Nuno Arantes-Oliveira to our Leadership Team. His exceptional scientific background and unique track record in growing and nurturing Health & Life Sciences ventures in Europe and in the U.S. will be key in the execution of our strategy”.
Dr. Nuno Arantes-Oliveira said “ALCEA puts forward a clear and bold vision of what it means to invest wisely in European life sciences. Its focus on oncology strikes the ideal balance between specialization and abundance of deal flow. While deeply embedded in well-known innovation hubs, ALCEA’s geographic scope gives it the potential to also effectively tap into markets scarcely explored by most top-tier VCs. I am very proud to take part, full-heartedly, in the ALCEA adventure.”
“Both seasoned executives and serial entrepreneurs, Dr. Jacques Pierre Moreau and Dr. Nuno Arantes-Oliveira also bring strong connections with leading Health & Life Sciences ecosystems in Europe and in the U.S. further strengthening ALCEA’s reach” commented Partner and Cofounder Gonçalo Vilaça.
About ALCEA ADVISORS
ALCEA ADVISORS (www.alceaadvisors.com) partners and invests in the most transformative European healthcare startups to revolutionize cancer care. We are committed to support visionary founders working in the fields of biopharma, medTech, bioinformatics and digital health.
Contact: info@alceaadvisors.com — 72 rue du Faubourg Saint Honoré, 75008 Paris, France.