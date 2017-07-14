Expert Available to Discuss Total Solar Eclipse and Other Astronomy Events in the News

Dr. Ben McGimsey, senior lecturer in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at Georgia State University, can discuss the following:

The total solar eclipse of Aug. 21, 2017, including what makes this total solar eclipse event unique and what scientists can learn from total solar eclipses.

How and where to view this total solar eclipse safely.

Recent astronomy events in the news, such as the New Horizons Flyby of Pluto and the upcoming launch of the James Webb Space Telescope.

What we now know about our solar system, how our solar system formed and how it might change in the future.

The discovery of planets outside of our solar system and what we are learning about them.

McGimsey holds a Ph.D. in physics from the University of Florida.

If you would like to contact Dr. McGimsey directly, please email him at bmcgimsey@gsu.edu.

For more information about Georgia State’s viewing events for the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21, visit http://www.astro.gsu.edu/eclipse/.