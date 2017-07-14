Newswise — For the 14th time, Loyola University Medical Center has been named one of the nation's "Most Wired" hospitals.

Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, a member of Loyola University Health System, also has been named to the prestigious 2017 Most Wired list.

The list was released by the American Hospital Association’s (AHA) Health Forum. The 2017 Most Wired® survey and benchmarking study is a leading industry barometer measuring information technology use and adoption among hospitals nationwide. It is published in the July issue of Hospitals & Health Networks (H&HN) magazine.

Most Wired hospitals are transforming care delivery with knowledge gained from data and analytics. They are investing in analytics to support new delivery models and effective decision-making and training clinicians on how to use analytics to improve quality, provide access and control costs.

Most Wired hospitals also are using smart phones, the internet and other information technologies to enable physicians to examine patients remotely and for patients to send health data to their physicians.

“The Most Wired hospitals are using every available technology option to create more ways to reach their patients in order to provide access to care,” said AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack. “They are transforming care delivery, investing in new delivery models in order to improve quality, provide access and control costs.”