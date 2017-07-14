Contact: Marni Goldstein

Mount Sinai Press Office

212-241-9200

NewsMedia@mssm.edu

Mount Sinai Opens World-Class Orthopaedic Center on Manhattan’s West Side

State-of-the-Art Facility Expands Patient Care and Orthopedic Services

Newswise — (New York, NY – July 14, 2017) – Mount Sinai has announced the opening of the Orthopaedic Center at Mount Sinai West. The new facility, located at 425 West 59th Street, is the first of its kind on Manhattan’s West Side, with state-of-the-art equipment and exam rooms to enhance patient experience and care.

Photos from the Orthopaedic Center at Mount Sinai West Grand Opening can be found here.

The Orthopaedic Center at Mount Sinai West will be the Health System’s location for all orthopedic patient appointments on the West Side. The new facility offers a larger space to accommodate more patients and physicians specializing in all areas of orthopedics. Four new surgeons have joined the center’s 12 existing physicians to expand care and services in the areas of total joint replacement, sports medicine, spine, foot and ankle, shoulder, elbow and hand injuries. This facility gives patients new and direct on-site access to radiologists, rheumatologists, and pain management physicians for coordinated care.

Michael Bronson, MD, Chair, Department of Orthopaedics, Mount Sinai West; Chief, Joint Replacement Surgery, Mount Sinai West; and Associate Professor, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, will direct the Orthopaedic Center at Mount Sinai West.

“We are extremely excited about the opening of our new facility, which will provide patients throughout the city and especially on the west side of Manhattan with state-of-the-art care, and give them access to orthopedic physicians in all sub-specialties,” said Dr. Bronson. “The Center will also provide immediate access to patients with acute orthopedic problems so these can be addressed in a timely manner. A larger facility means patients won’t have to wait weeks or months to see a world-renowned specialist.”

Additionally, the Orthopaedic Center at Mount Sinai West will serve as a major teaching site for medical students, residents, and fellows in all areas of orthopedics. This will add an extra level of expertise on the West Side, leading to increased medical research and breakthroughs in treatments to advance patient care.

“The Orthopaedic Center at Mount Sinai West represents Mount Sinai’s commitment to growth of the Department of Orthopaedics and signifies integration of care and dedication to patients on the West Side,” said Leesa Galatz, MD, System Chair, Orthopaedics, Mount Sinai Health System, and Mount Sinai Professor, Leni and Peter W. May Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “This is a center for excellence in orthopedics and patients will know that when they come here they will get exemplary care.”

About the Mount Sinai Health System

The Mount Sinai Health System is an integrated health system committed to providing distinguished care, conducting transformative research, and advancing biomedical education. Structured around seven hospital campuses and a single medical school, the Health System has an extensive ambulatory network and a range of inpatient and outpatient services—from community-based facilities to tertiary and quaternary care.

The System includes approximately 7,100 primary and specialty care physicians; 12 joint-venture ambulatory surgery centers; more than 140 ambulatory practices throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida; and 31 affiliated community health centers. Physicians are affiliated with the renowned Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, which is ranked among the highest in the nation in National Institutes of Health funding per investigator. The Mount Sinai Hospital is in the “Honor Roll” of best hospitals in America, ranked No. 15 nationally in the 2016-2017 “Best Hospitals” issue of U.S. News & World Report. The Mount Sinai Hospital is also ranked as one of the nation’s top 20 hospitals in Geriatrics, Gastroenterology/GI Surgery, Cardiology/Heart Surgery, Diabetes/Endocrinology, Nephrology, Neurology/Neurosurgery, and Ear, Nose & Throat, and is in the top 50 in four other specialties. New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai is ranked No. 10 nationally for Ophthalmology, while Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai St. Luke's, and Mount Sinai West are ranked regionally. Mount Sinai’s Kravis Children’s Hospital is ranked in seven out of ten pediatric specialties by U.S. News & World Report in "Best Children's Hospitals."

For more information, visit http://www.mountsinai.org/, or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

###