GVS Life Sciences is the Contract Manufacturing Services provider of choice for your Filtration Device

GVS Life Sciences is a fully integrated producer and supplier of membrane-based solutions for the life sciences, environmental monitoring and process filtration markets. Our GVS membranes are used for laboratory research, food and beverage production, medical diagnostics, pharmaceutical research and bio-processing. All the membranes are manufactured at our facilities in North America and Italy, allowing for easy and cost-effective customization. GVS Life Sciences has the widest choice of membranes in the market, and thanks to expertise GVS is able to partner with you for all of your OEM Membrane and Contract Manufacturing needs.

As a fully integrated solutions provider for design, development, and manufacturing, GVS partners with our customers from concept through production to deliver the quality you need. Our expertise in specialty plastic, filtration, and membrane and fluid technologies for a variety of Life Science applications enables us to provide research and development, prototyping, production and assembly solutions to accommodate the changing needs of this fast-paced industry.

GVS Life Sciences is comprised of an experienced team of R&D scientists, design and process engineers who collaborate with you at each step of the development process to test and ensure conformance of the final product to all required specifications and performance parameters.

Our internal quality system ensures consistency in manufacture and lot-to-lot traceability. Whether you are a small organization looking to turn a new product concept into reality, or an established firm in need of improved flexibility and streamlined manufacturing abilities, we help you achieve your goals with:

GVS Life Sciences facilities:

27,500 m² state of the art Class 100,000 manufacturing facility in Sanford, ME

6,000 m² membrane casting facility in Westborough, MA

6,000 m² membrane casting facilities in Bologna, Italy.

Over 20,000 ft.2 of clean rooms for manufacturing and assembly

4,000 ft.2 fully equipped, state-of-the-art, R&D laboratories

ISO 9001:2008 Registered and TS 19649 Compliant

GVS Life Sciences Capabilities Include:

Injection Molding

Injection molding machines ranging from 30-220 tons

In-house mold servicing and maintenance

Specification and sourcing of a wide variety of resins

Fully contained operations in an ISO 9001 (2008) certified Class 100,000 clean room

Membrane Manufacturing

Nylon, Nitrocellulose, PVDF, CA, RC, and Track Etched membranes

Slitting, laminating, pleating, and die punching

Device Manufacture

Expertise in membrane and plastic bonding and welding techniques

Reagent and chemistry formulation

Lateral flow assembly and component manufacture

Production from small trial runs to large-scale production

Validation – IQ, OQ, PQ

Research and Development Services