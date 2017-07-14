The Association for Molecular Pathology to Recognize Andrew P. Feinberg, MD, MPH with 2017 Award for Excellence in Molecular Diagnostics

Newswise — BETHESDA, Md. – July 14, 2017 – The Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP), the premier global, non-profit organization serving molecular diagnostic professionals, today announced that Andrew P. Feinberg, MD, MPH, Director of the Center for Epigenetics and Bloomberg Distinguished Professor, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Whiting School of Engineering, and Bloomberg School of Public Health, has earned this year’s Award for Excellence in Molecular Diagnosticsfor his seminal scientific discoveries and countless contributions to the field of epigenetics. The award will be presented at theAMP 2017 Annual Meeting on November 16, 2017 in Salt Lake City, UT. Following the award presentation, Dr. Feinberg will deliver a special lecture on the epigenetic basis of common human disease.

Dr. Feinberg has dedicated his career to understanding the epigenetic basis of normal development and disease, including cancer, aging, and neuropsychiatric illness. His early work involved the discovery of altered DNA methylation in cancer, as well as common epigenetic variants in the population that may be responsible for a significant population-attributable risk of cancer. Over the last few years, he has pioneered the field of epigenomics, founding the first NIH-supported Epigenome Center in the country and developing many novel tools for molecular and statistical analysis. His current research examines the mechanisms of epigenetic modification, the epigenetic basis of cancer and neuropsychiatric disease including schizophrenia and autism, as well as the invention of new molecular, statistical, and epidemiological tools for genome-scale epigenetics. Dr. Feinberg’s numerous honors include the MERIT Award of the National Cancer Institute, the NIH Director’s Pioneer Award, and the Feodor Lynen Medal for pioneering the field of cancer epigenetics.

“Over the course of his career, Dr. Feinberg has fundamentally transformed our understanding of epigenetics and the role it plays in many complex diseases,” said Federico A. Monzon, MD, AMP President. “He is a true trailblazer in the field and his work continues to influence and inspire the next generation of clinical molecular diagnostic professionals.”

The AMP Award for Excellence in Molecular Diagnostics was created in 1998 to recognize lifetime, pioneering and special achievements by professionals in the fields of molecular biology, molecular pathology, pathology, genetics, microbiology, and basic medical sciences, especially as these achievements relate to molecular diagnostics and molecular medicine. Honorees’ work has provided the scientific rationale for, or led to the development of, novel technologies for molecular diagnostics, and has contributed significantly to disease and patient management through their research. Previous recipients of the award are recognized on the AMP website

