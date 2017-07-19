ALCEA ADVISORS, the Reference Partner for Oncology Startups in Europe, Welcomes Patrick Langlois as a Partner to Its Leadership Team and Chairman to Its Strategic Investors Advisory Committee

Newswise — Paris, France, July 19th, 2017 — ALCEA ADVISORS, the reference partner for oncology startups in Europe, announced today the appointment of Patrick Langlois as a Partner to its Leadership Team and Chairman to its Strategic Investors Advisory Committee.

Patrick Langlois, a seasoned and renowned Executive within the Health and Life Sciences industry, has more than 30 years of experience in the industry across a range of Senior Pharma and Biotech Executive roles. He is also an active Angel investor in the Life Sciences space.

Most recently, Patrick Langlois has been the General Partner of PJL Conseils, a Senior Advisor to JPMorgan Healthcare and has held Executive and Non Executive positions in a number of European and U.S. Biopharma companies such as Shire, Innate Pharma, Onxeo, Nanobiotix, Newron Pharmaceuticals, Scynexis, etc. He was previously Vice Chairman of the Management Board, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Aventis S.A.

Managing Partner and Cofounder Jean-Sébastien Lénik said “It is a an honor to have Patrick Langlois joining our Leadership Team and taking a prominent role as a Partner and Chairman of ALCEA’s Strategic Investors Advisory Committee. His unparalleled track record and long standing relationships with the Biopharma industry worldwide will be instrumental in achieving our mission to grow the boldest oncology ventures in Europe.”

Patrick Langlois said “ALCEA’s approach to investing in oncology sits at the junction of important trends impacting the Health & Life Sciences space such as the growing maturity of Europe´s innovation ecosystem, the convergence of biopharma and technology to the benefit of patients and the need to be local while thinking and acting globally. I look forward to joining ALCEA’s Leadership Team in delivering its vision”

“We were brought together by a shared vision and passion to back the next generation of game-changing oncology startups in Europe and we are very excited to having Patrick Langlois joining ALCEA´s partnership” commented Partner and Cofounder Gonçalo Vilaça.

About ALCEA ADVISORS

ALCEA ADVISORS (www.alceaadvisors.com) partners and invests in the most transformative European healthcare startups to revolutionize cancer care. We are committed to support visionary founders working in the fields of biopharma, medTech, bioinformatics and digital health.

Contact: info@alceaadvisors.com — 72 rue du Faubourg Saint Honoré, 75008 Paris, France.