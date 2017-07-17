Embargoed AJPH Research: Gestational Weight Gain, Disparities in Hydration, Zika in Brazil

EMBARGOED AJPH Research: Gestational weight gain and maternal obesity, disparities in hydration status, Zika and reproductive rights in Brazil

Preventing weight gain in pregnancy could lead to reduced obesity

Newswise — Researchers analyzed 3,917 women with one to three pregnancies in the prospective U.S. National Longitudinal Survey of Youth, 1979 to 2012. They compared the estimated obesity prevalence between two scenarios: gestational weight gain (GWG) as reported and under the scenario of a hypothetical intervention that all women with excessive gestational weight gain instead gained as recommended by the Institute of Medicine (2009).

Models suggest that a theoretical intervention to successfully prevent excessive GWG in first or second pregnancies reduced mothers’ absolute prevalence of midlife obesity by about 3 percentage points overall. However, there was evidence for racial/ethnic differences. Obesity prevalence was reduced by approximately 3 percentage points for white women, but associations were twice as strong in Black women, with no association for Hispanic mothers.

Overall, the findings from this nationally representative population suggest that preventing excessive GWG in first or second pregnancies could achieve the US Healthy People 2020 goal for reducing obesity in midlife women with a history of childbearing — as well as contribute to reducing the Black-White disparity in obesity.

["Preventing weight gain in pregnancy could lead to reduced obesity." Contact: Barbara Abrams, Division of Epidemiology, School of Public Health, University of California, Berkeley, CA].

Blacks and Hispanics face higher rate of inadequate hydration, related to differences in tap water intake

Researchers estimated the prevalence of inadequate hydration by race/ethnicity and income of 8,258 participants aged 20 to 74 years in the 2009 to 2012 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. They estimated associations between demographic variables, tap water intake and inadequate hydration.

Researchers found that the prevalence of inadequate hydration among US adults was 29.5 percent. Non-Hispanic Blacks and Hispanics had a higher risk of inadequate hydration than did non-Hispanic Whites. Lower-income adults had a higher risk of inadequate hydration than did higher-income adults. Differences in tap water intake partially attenuated racial/ethnic differences in hydration status, and differences in total beverage and other fluid intake further attenuated sociodemographic disparities.

Researchers concluded that racial/ethnic and socioeconomic disparities in inadequate hydration among U.S. adults are related to differences in tap water and other beverage intake, and that policy action is needed to ensure equitable access to healthy beverages.

["Racial/Ethnic and Socioeconomic Disparities in Hydration Status among US Adults and the Role of Tap Water and Other Beverage Intake." Contact: Carolyn J. Brooks, Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health, Boston, MA].

Zika and reproductive rights in Brazil: Challenge to the right to health

In this analytic essay, author Dr. Pablo K. Valente, MD explores a lawsuit filed with Brazil’s Supreme Court that requires the decriminalization of abortion upon the diagnosis of Zika virus. Valente discusses the impact of selective decriminalization of abortion on broader reproductive rights in Brazil, and advocates that a solution to the reproductive health crisis in Brazil must reconcile a woman’s right to choose and the rights of people with disabilities.

[“Zika and Reproductive Rights in Brazil: Challenge to the Right to Health.” Contact: Pablo K. Valente, Department of Sociomedical Sciences, Mailman School of Public Health, Columbia University, New York, NY].

In utero exposure to 1918 influenza pandemic increases hospitalization rates in old age

This study explores associations between in utero exposure to the 1918 influenza pandemic and hospitalization rates in old age. Researchers used birth dates from the Asset and Health Dynamics Among the Oldest Old survey.

The study found that in utero exposure to the deadly wave of the 1918 influenza pandemic increased the number of hospital visits by 9.9 per 100 persons. For those exposed in utero to the deadliest wave of the influenza pandemic, high rates of activities of daily living limitations are shown to drive the higher rates of hospitalizations in old age.

Researchers noted that to determine investments in influenza pandemic prevention programs that protect fetal health, policymakers should include long-term reductions in hospitalizations in the cost-benefit evaluations.

[“1918 Influenza Pandemic: In Utero Exposure in the United States and Long-Term Impact on Hospitalizations.” Contact: Joseph Kofi Acquah, PhD, RTI International, Research Triangle Park, NC].

