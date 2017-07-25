Bio-Rad Announces the Addition of Analytes for Liquichek Tumor Marker Control

Newswise — HERCULES, Calif– July 25, 2017 – Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb), a global provider of life science research and clinical diagnostic products, today announced the addition of four new analytes to the company’s Liquichek Tumor Marker Control. The updated control has received FDA 510(k) clearance and CE marking and is available for the immunoassay-based tumor marker testing market.

The Immunoassay-based tumor marker testing market is considered one of the major growth areas in immunoassay testing and is estimated to reach $1.4 billion by 2021 according to a 2016 report by research firm Kalorama Information.

This enhanced Liquichek Tumor Marker Control features HE4 and HER-2/neu. Along with these analytes, Liquichek Tumor Marker Control offers low levels of Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA), high levels of cancer antigens, and the protein Ferritin. (The other newly added analytes to Liquichek Tumor Marker Control: ProGRP and SCC are only available outside the U.S.)

About Bio-Rad

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb) develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of innovative products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets. The company is renowned for its commitment to quality and customer service among university and research institutions, hospitals, public health and commercial laboratories, as well as the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and food safety industries. Founded in 1952, Bio-Rad is based in Hercules, California, and serves more than 100,000 research and healthcare industry customers through its global network of operations. The company employs more than 8,250 people worldwide and had revenues exceeding $2 billion in 2016. For more information, please visit www.bio-rad.com.



