Bio-Rad Launches Recombinant Luteinizing Hormone, Expanding Its Critical Raw Materials Portfolio

Newswise — HERCULES, Calif – August 2, 2017–Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb), a global provider of life science research and clinical diagnostic products, announces the launch of recombinant Luteinizing Hormone (LH), which expands the company’s Critical Raw Material offerings. The recombinant Luteinizing Hormone is part of the pituitary hormone product line engineered for a wide range of diagnostic uses.

“Bio-Rad is committed to developing recombinant products and fulfilling our customers' needs,” said Conrad Maurais, Bio-Rad Product Manager, Quality Systems Division. “This protein bolsters our line of pituitary hormones as a replacement for difficult-to-source human proteins and provides the added value of a reliable and consistent source.”

About Recombinant Luteinizing Hormone

Luteinizing Hormone (also known as lutropin and lutrophin) is primarily used to treat infertility, but it is also beneficial in the diagnosis of pituitary disorders and dysfunctions with the ovaries and testicles. The hormone is suitable as an integral component used in controls and/or calibrators of fertility monitoring, pituitary disorders, menopause, and other diagnostic assessments.

With over 25 years of experience providing critical raw materials, Bio-Rad is a leading provider of tumor marker antigens, and diagnostic proteins. For more information, please call 207-615-0571, email CriticalRM_info@Bio-Rad.com, or visit www.bio-rad.com/CRM.

About Bio-Rad

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb) develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of innovative products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets. The company is renowned for its commitment to quality and customer service among university and research institutions, hospitals, public health and commercial laboratories, as well as the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and food safety industries. Founded in 1952, Bio-Rad is based in Hercules, California, and serves more than 100,000 research and healthcare industry customers through its global network of operations.

The company employs more than 8,350 people worldwide and had revenues exceeding $2 billion in 2016. For more information, please visit www.bio-rad.com.

