New Executive Board Member Elected at Council of Undergraduate Research

Newswise — Mark D. Marshall, Class of 1959 Professor of Chemistry at Amherst College in Amherst, MA, has been elected as secretary to the Executive Board of the Council on Undergraduate Research (CUR). A member of CUR’s Chemistry Division who has served as a CUR Councilor, he began his three-year term on July 1.

A physical chemist, Marshall strives to understand chemical systems through application of the laws and techniques of physics, and his research interests center on the nature of intermolecular forces. His teaching, research, and mentoring efforts seek to equip undergraduates with the fundamental tools of chemistry necessary to address questions throughout all areas of scientific inquiry. He received the John Burlew Connecticut Valley Section Award of the American Chemical Society in 1994 and the Henry Dreyfus Teacher Scholar Award in 1996. Marshall holds a BS in chemistry from the University of Rochester, and MA and PhD degrees in chemistry from Harvard University.

Said Marshall, “This is a very exciting time to join the Executive Board of the Council on Undergraduate Research. CUR has grown from its roots of a few chemists at principally undergraduate colleges to an organization with a budget of $2 million that encompasses all disciplines and types of institutions. We must work to encourage all involved in the enterprise of faculty development and undergraduate engagement in research.”

