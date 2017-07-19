Fifth World Congress on Risk Call for Abstracts

Newswise — MCLEAN, Va. (July 19, 2017) - The Society for Risk Analysis (SRA) invites the submission of abstracts for presentations at the Fifth World Congress on Risk to be held in Cape Town, Africa, May 6-8, 2019.

The Fifth World Congress on Risk will focus on “Development and Resilience” and aims to stimulate dialogue and education on risk issues of worldwide interest.

SRA welcomes contributions on any topic related to risk assessment, risk characterization, risk perception, risk communication, risk management, risk governance, and policy relating to risk, in the context of risks of concern to individuals, to public and private sector organizations, and to society at a local, regional, national, or global level.

SRA is particularly interested in receiving submissions from outstanding researchers doing work in risk analysis from Africa, Asia, Oceania, Middle East or Latin America and will aim to support their travel to present at the World Congress.

The organizing committee welcomes proposals for a variety of session formats: poster-platform presentation, oral presentation and symposium presentation.

Abstracts must be submitted online by December 1, 2017, midnight EST. You will receive an e-mail from SRA acknowledging receipt of your submission. Visit SRA’s website for abstract submission guidelines.

###

About SRA The Society for Risk Analysis is a multidisciplinary, interdisciplinary, scholarly, international society that provides an open forum for all those interested in risk analysis. SRA was established in 1980 and has published Risk Analysis: An International Journal, the leading scholarly journal in the field, continuously since 1981. For more information, visit www.sra.org.