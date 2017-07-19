CUR Councilors Approve Code of Ethics for Undergraduate Research

Newswise — At the Annual Business Meeting of the Council on Undergraduate Research on July 1, 2017, Councilors unanimously approved a CUR Code of Ethics for Undergraduate Research. As noted by CUR’s Ethics Task Force, “this document serves as an important guide for students, faculty, and administrators as they pursue undergraduate research, scholarship, and creative activities. It is designed to be a working document that can be added to and revised as new information and material becomes available.”

The CUR Code of Ethics for Undergraduate Research covers areas such as personal conduct of faculty members and students, organizational and institutional conduct, conflict of interest, and relationship of mentors and mentees. Among its ethical standards, it notes that students, faculty, organizations, and institutions involved in undergraduate research, scholarship, and creative inquiry should be committed to integrity, collaboration, respect, and fairness.

In crafting the Code of Ethics, the CUR Ethics Task Force acknowledged the contributions of CUR members and code of ethics models from the National Association of Fellowships Advisors, the Forum on Education Abroad, and the Council for the Advancement of Standards in Higher Education. The CUR Ethics Task Force cochairs are CUR President Anne A. Boettcher (Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University) and CUR Geosciences Executive Board Representative Lee Phillips (University of North Carolina at Greensboro).

