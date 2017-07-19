Engineering professors and graduate students talk nanotechnology and AI at San Diego Comic-Con

What: Nanotechnology in TV and film and AI are the focus of two panels featuring faculty members and graduate students at the Jacobs School of Engineering at UC San Diego.

Who:

Nanoengineering professor Darren Lipomi. Lipomi and his lab recently developed a glove that can translate American Sign Language. They are currently improving the glove so that it can allow the wearer to feel objects in virtual reality. His team also works on building flexible electronics and next generation solar cells.

Computer science professor Ndapa Nakashole, whose work focuses on natural language processing and machine learning. Her goal is to develop algorithms that allow computers to better understand and generate human language.

UC San Diego nanoengineering graduate students Jeanne Lemaster and Chava Angell.

When and where:

More info:

Thursday 1:30 p.m. Room 8 (Lipomi)

Nanotechnology in Sci-Fi: Fact or Fiction

Robin Ihnfeldt, Ph.D. (president/CEO. General Engineering and Research), Aaron Saunders, Ph.D. (research lead, nanoComposix), Darren Lipomi, Ph.D. (associate professor of nanoengineering, UCSD), Jeanne Lemaster, MS (graduate researcher in nanoengineering, UCSD), and Chava Angell, MS (graduate researcher in nanoengineering, UCSD) discuss the use of nanotechnology in popular science fiction. These scientists and engineers will talk about how nanotechnology is portrayed in TV and film from nanites to Mark 42 armor and compare it to cutting edge research applications in nanotechnology today.

Friday, 4:30 p.m. Room 24 ABC

Artificial Intelligence: Will Computers Take Over the World?

As scientists move closer to achieving artificial intelligence, what is next? How does real AI science compare to its depictions in movies, on TV, and in books? Could AI save the world—or be its doom? Join the Fleet Science Center as they bring together Craig Titley (co-executive producer/writer, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), William Wisher Jr. (screenwriter, The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day) to discuss the future of artificial intelligence with Dr. Ndapa Nakashole (assistant professor, UCSD Artificial Intelligence Group) and other AI researchers.