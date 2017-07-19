Michael Breslin Named Chief Financial Officer of NewYork-Presbyterian

Newswise — NEW YORK, NEW YORK (July 20, 2017) – NewYork-Presbyterian has named Michael Breslin chief financial officer, effective January 1, 2018. He will succeed Phyllis Lantos, who is transitioning to a new role as a senior advisor to Dr. Steven J. Corwin, president and CEO of NewYork-Presbyterian.

“Michael has many years of proven financial success in healthcare,” said Dr. Corwin. “We are confident that he will continue to maintain our financial strength and stability. We are also grateful to Phyllis Lantos, who will stay on as my trusted advisor. She led NewYork-Presbyterian through 17 years of consistent profitability and numerous financial achievements, and will continue to be an important resource to our team as Michael transitions to his new role.”

“Since joining NewYork-Presbyterian, Michael has helped us achieve many of our financial goals, enabling us to provide world-class care to a growing number of patients,” said Dr. Laura L. Forese, executive vice president and chief operating officer of NewYork-Presbyterian. “We congratulate him on his new role.”

As chief financial officer, Mr. Breslin will oversee all financial matters, including financial reporting, financial planning, revenue cycle, budget, reimbursement, cost accounting, financing, insurance, strategic sourcing, supply chain, patient access and managed care. He has many years of experience in accounting, budgeting, accounts payable, payroll, insurance, tax, audit, capital, treasury, procurement and strategic sourcing, patient financial services and internal finance control functions.

Prior to joining NewYork-Presbyterian in 2015, he served as senior vice president, finance at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist (then New York Methodist Hospital). Earlier in his career, he was chief financial officer of Lenox Hill Hospital and also served as president and chief executive officer of Richmond University Medical Center. His relationship with NewYork-Presbyterian began when he worked with the hospital as a partner at the accounting firm of Ernst & Young.

Mr. Breslin holds his Bachelor of Science in accounting from Manhattan College and is a Certified Public Accountant, licensed in New York state.

