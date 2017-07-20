Registration Opens for Inaugural Lobo Cancer Challenge Bike Ride

Newswise — The University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center has opened registration for the inaugural Lobo Cancer Challenge. Cheryl Willman, MD, Director and CEO of the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center, said that the Lobo Cancer Challenge is a new bike ride fundraising event. She said event proceeds will help to ensure that all New Mexicans have access to outstanding cancer care and benefit from the latest cancer research. The ride will take place September 23, 2017.

The bike ride will offer riders a choice of 25-mile, 50-mile and 100-mile routes. All rides will start and finish at Dreamstyle Stadium. The organizers are planning ride support for all routes and an event kick-off celebration for September 22.

Ride Director Amy Liotta, who leads the organizing team, said that riders will have different levels of fundraising goals. “We’ll support riders with fundraising tips, web pages, and ideas,” she said. She added that riders may choose the program they wish to support and may also form teams with other riders, volunteers and donors to meet fundraising goals. “Some people find it easier to work with others to raise money,” Liotta said, “and we’re thrilled to invite as many people as we can to take part.”

“We are grateful to Blake’s Lotaburger, and to all of our sponsors for supporting this event,” said Sara Lister, UNM Foundation Senior Director of Development for the UNM Cancer Center. Lister said the sponsorships help to cover the costs of the event, enabling the UNM Cancer Center to channel all proceeds directly to patient support and other programs. “Ultimately,” she said, “people with cancer in New Mexico will benefit.”

About The Lobo Cancer Challenge

About the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center

