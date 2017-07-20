 
Maciej Lesniak, MD, Neurosurgeon @NorthwesternMed Is Available to Discuss Sen. McCain's Brain Tumor Diagnosis.

Maciej Lesniak, MD, influential neurosurgeon and chair of the neurosurgical department at Northwestern Memorial Hospital is an expert in the surgical care and treatment for patients with brain tumors. Lesniak specializes in the neurosurgical management of adult patients with all forms of benign and malignant brain and spinal tumors. He has also led over 25 multi-institutional clinical trials for recurrent and newly diagnosed brain tumors and his research has been continually supported by the National Institutes of Health, American Cancer Society, and the Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy. In 2015, he was awarded the prestigious National Cancer Institute Outstanding Investigator Award, given to only 50 scientists in the United States for transformative cancer research.  

