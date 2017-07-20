Hackensack Meridian Health Hospitals Recognized for Supporting Breastfeeding Mothers at Work

Newswise — In an effort to commend, celebrate and increase the number of New Jersey worksites that support breastfeeding employees, the New Jersey Breastfeeding Coalition (NJBC) has selected Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center as “NJ Breastfeeding Friendly Worksites.”

Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center are the first hospitals in New Jersey to be recognized by the NJBC for breastfeeding supportive practices. This includes providing the availability of reasonable breaks for mothers to express milk or to nurse their child, and access to a private space for expressing milk or nursing their child.

Kay O'Keefe, NJBC trustee, says, “Studies show that simple worksite support practices increase the duration of breastfeeding among employed mothers. Research also shows that breastfed babies have fewer illnesses, contributing to less employee absenteeism.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends breastfeeding, as it promotes both short term and lifelong health benefits for mother and child. However, many mothers cite return to work as a reason for early discontinuation of breastfeeding.

“I’m extremely grateful to have a supportive workplace,” said Kellyn Riedemann, an outcomes analyst at Jersey Shore University Medical Center who has utilized the team member Mother’s Room for the past nine months. “It was important to me to be able to keep up a full supply of breastmilk for my one-year-old son. In addition, I’ve met other breastfeeding moms in our private room and have been able to provide support as they are just returning to work.”

Jersey Shore University Medical Center established a team member Mother’s Room in 1992. It is a private and secure space with a keypad entry for moms to use 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The room even has a computer, which many of the moms use so they can be productive with their work while pumping.

“Hackensack has always been supportive in providing an environment to encourage our mothers to combine breastfeeding and employment. We provide a comfortable, private, lounge for employees to express and store breast milk,” says Joanne Wells, IBCLC, lactation consultant, Hackensack University Medical Center.

Hackensack University Medical Center’s team member breastfeeding room was first designated in 2004 and has evolved throughout the years. The Lactation team located at the Donna A. Sanzari Women’s Hospital has always been supportive of this initiative. Team members volunteer their time to decorate and keep the now multiple rooms functional and updated.

Jersey Shore University Medical Center’s commitment to supporting breastfeeding initiatives also extends to patients. The medical center is a designated Baby-Friendly Hospital, which is a global program sponsored by the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children’s Fund. The initiative encourages and recognizes hospitals that offer an optimal level of care for breastfeeding mothers and their babies. This includes information, confidence and skills needed to successfully initiate and continue breastfeeding once mothers leave the hospital. Jersey Shore University Medical Center was the third hospital in New Jersey to receive the designation.

The NJBC encourages all New Jersey employers to learn more about becoming a breastfeeding-friendly worksite and to complete the simple self-assessment at http://breastfeedingnj.org/breastfeeding-friendly-worksite-recognition-program/

